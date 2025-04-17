Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH Star, Who Slammed 141 In Last Game, Dropped On Very 1st Ball
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against SRH in their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium.
MI vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are unchanged. MI have persisted with Rohit despite his failure to get going this season. The former MI captain has manged just 56 runs in five matches so far. Rohit will be eyeing a huge milestone as he only needs two sixes to complete 250 sixes as an MI player. Both MI, 7th, and SRH, 9th, were able to snap their disappointing run with impressive wins in their previous outings. (Live Scorecard)
Match 33, Indian Premier League, 2025, Apr 17, 2025
Play In Progress
MI
SRH
2/0 (0.1)
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 12.00
Batsman
Abhishek Sharma
2* (1)
Travis Head
0 (0)
Bowler
Deepak Chahar
2/0 (0.1)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, Straight from Wankhede Stadium
- 19:07 (IST)MI vs SRH Live: Here are the first XIs!Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan MalingaMumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma
- 18:43 (IST)MI vs SRH Live: Here are the likely 12s!Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks/Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit BumrahImpact Sub: Karn SharmaSunRisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan AnsariImpact Sub: Eshan Malinga
- 18:30 (IST)MI vs SRH Live: Abhishek is well and truly back!Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a breathtaking 141 off 55 balls as SRH beat Punjab Kings last time out. His return to form was a big boost for an otherwise struggling batting line up. As SRH aim for consistency, Abhishek's form could be the deciding factor.
- 18:13 (IST)MI vs SRH Live: Bumrah's form in focus!Bumrah's return from injury has been a big boost for MI, even though the pacer is yet to find the accuracy. After a tidy return against RCB, Bumrah struggled to nail his yorkers and was taken apart by Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair as he leaked 44 runs in that game.
- 17:55 (IST)MI vs SRH Live: Consistency on agenda!MI and SRH are locked on two wins each from six matches, and this clash could prove decisive in shaping their mid-season momentum. Abhishek Sharma fired at last for SRH in their previous match, and will be hoping to keep the momentum going. MI, on the other hand, would want their talismans Rohit Sharma and Travis Head to come to the party.
