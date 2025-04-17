Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Hasan Ali was given a trimmer for his brilliant performance for Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 encounter against Lahore Qalandars. In a video posted by the franchise on their official social media handle, a member of the team' support staff was seen giving the award to Hasan. Although Karachi Kings lost the clash by 65 runs, Hasan impressed everyone with figures of 4/28 in 4 overs. The award has once again gone viral on social media after his teammate - James Vince - received a hair dryer for his performance against Peshawar Zalmi.

"We lost early wickets, couldn't build partnerships, and the pressure mounted. Criticism for improvement is fine, but when families are targeted, it affects everyone. I understand that as public figures, we're always under scrutiny. Our job is to respond with performances," Hasan Ali said after the match.

Acknowledgment and appreciation. Hassan Ali receives the Surf Excel #ZiddSeKhel Top Performer of the Match award for his fantastic performance. #YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/QwivXclojd — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) April 16, 2025

After Babar Azam's flop show with the bat continued in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), former cricketer Basit Ali has urged Pakistan's premier to learn from India's stalwart Virat Kohli

Babar, who is leading Peshawar Zalmi in PSL, has continued to labour for runs after his dry spell in international cricket. Since his 151-run blitzkrieg against Nepal in 2023, Babar is yet to score a century for Pakistan. Even his lack of form has started to affect his captaincy. With Babar at the helm, Zalmi have endured two emphatic defeats on the trot.

With Zalmi struggling as a unit, Babar's individual struggle has added to their increasing woes. During Zalmi's recent 102-run hammering at the hands of Islamabad United, Babar was a no-show in their pursuit of a mammoth 244-run target.

Basit launched a scathing tirade on Babar for his captaincy debacle in the ongoing PSL. He urged Babar to drop captaincy and focus on his game. To make his case, he even cited Virat's example, who retired from T20Is last year and has taken a step back from Royal Challengers Bengaluru captaincy in the IPL to focus on his cricket.

The 54-year-old urged Babar to learn from the Indian batting maestro and said on his YouTube channel, "Babar should leave captaincy and focus on his cricket. While chasing a 240-plus target, he gave away a catch to slip and got out. He is not focused. Zalmi management should remove him from captaincy and play him as a batter. He is harming himself. Babar is not doing anything; he just keeps playing."

"I will give the example of Virat Kohli. He retired from T20Is, and he is not even the captain of RCB. If you follow him, then learn something from him. You should play as a batter," he added.

(With ANI inputs)