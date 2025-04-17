The IPL 2025 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals saw a huge blunder as Abishek Porel got a big outside edge on a delivery from Jofra Archer but the opponent failed to appeal for the dismissal. It was a short delivery from Jofra that troubled Porel and although KL Rahul completed an easy catch behind the stumps, RR did not look interested in appealing. Replays showed that it was a clear outside edge and a DRS call would have resulted in a crucial wicket for RR. While internet criticised RR for their 'brainfade' moment, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wondered if it was a tactical call as he was struggling to score quickly and despite a strong start, he scored 49 runs off 37 deliveries.

A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the super over in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

"Baad mein aayenge woh bohot maarenge." @harbhajan_singh cracks a joke on RR for missing Porel's edge and caught behind



Needing 12 runs in the super over, DC got them in four balls.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

RR needed nine in the last over and Starc conceded only eight to stretch the game.

Earlier, the home team well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order and even though KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38, skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past the 185-run mark.

