A match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Saturday will serve as the curtain raiser for the Asia Cup 2022. Both the sides will be aiming to start the tournament on a winning note as their group seems to be a really competitive one, given the third team that will be their opponent in the group is Bangladesh. Only two teams out of the three could advance to the Super 4s. Afghanistan will try and fancy their chances to earn at least one of the top two spots in the group by the end of the round-robin stage.

Before Afghanistan start their Asia Cup campaign, have a look at their players' T20 stats:

Mohammad Nabi (c): The Afghanistan captain is among the best all-rounders in the world. He holds an experience of 342 T20 matches. While Nabi has scored 5134 runs, he also alo picked 312 wickets.

Najibullah Zadran: The batter has played 169 T20s and scored 3272 runs with his best score being 97 not out. His strike rate is 139.35.

Afsar Zazai: The wicketkeeper-batter has played 29 T20s and scored 534 runs. His highest score in the format is 67 not out.

Azmatullah Omarzai: The all-rounder has played 31 T20s and scored 351 runs besides picking 29 wickets. He bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium fast.

Fareed Ahmad: The left-arm pacer has played 51 T20s and picked 53 wickets with his best figures being 3/14.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The left-arm medium-fast bowler has played 25 T20s and picked 26 wickets with his best figures being 3/13.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: The top-order batter has played 45 T20s and scored 1281 runs with his best score being 97 not out.

Hazratullah Zazai: The opener has played 91 T20s and scored 2522 runs. His best score in the format is 162 not out, while his strike rare is 145.10.

Ibrahim Zadran: The batter has played 37 T20s and scored 827 runs with 96 not out being his highest score in the format.

Karim Janat: The bowling all-rounder has played 79 T20 and picked 74 wickets. His best figures in the format are 5/11. Besides, he has also scored 1282 runs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: The right-arm off-break bowler has played 178 T20s and picked 196 wickets with his best figures being 5/15. His economy rate in the format is 6.65.

Naveen-ul-Haq: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has played 112 T20s and picked 140 wickets. His best figures in the format are 5/11.

Noor Ahmad: The left-arm wrist-spinner has played 43 T20 matches and picked as many wickets. 4/10 are his best figures.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The wicketkeeper-batter has played 85 T20s and scored 2104 runs. His highest score in the format is 121 not out.

Rashid Khan: One of the best all-rounders in the world, Rashid Khan has played 343 T20 matches and picked 472 wickets besides scoring 1606 runs. His best bowling figures are 6/17, while his best score in batting is 56 not out. His bating strike rate is 147.06.

Samiullah Shinwari: The all-rounder has played 136 T20s. He has scored 2057 runs and picked 53 wickets.