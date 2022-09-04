India take on Pakistan for the second time in this Asia Cup campaign on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. India had come out on top the last time the two teams met, at the same venue a week earlier, but will have to make some adjustments to their team with Ravindra Jadeja out injured. Jadeja played a crucial role in India's win, as he was the only left-hander in the lineup to counter Mohammad Nawaz's left-arm spin and Shadab Khan's legspin.

With Jadeja ruled out and KL Rahul struggling for form, former India batter Wasim Jaffer suggested dropping the latter in favour of Rishabh Pant at the top of the order.

"I'd be tempted, especially against Pakistan, to throw in Pant as an opener," Jaffer said.

"KL Rahul hasn't found his touch yet, even though he is a class player, don't get me wrong. But just on current form, he hasn't played much cricket, so I'd be tempted to play Pant there, because if he bats through the Powerplay with Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan to bowl, it's a dangerous proposition. And with Axar Patel coming in later on," Jaffer further explained.

After falling for a duck against Pakistan in the Group A encounter, Rahul came under heavier criticism for his 39-ball 36 against Hong Kong.

Pant, meanwhile, was left out of the playing XI against Pakistan and while he was picked against Hong Kong, he did not get a chance to bat.

India face another selection headache as pacer Avesh Khan may be ruled out due to an illness.