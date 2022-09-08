India star batter Virat Kohli ended his century drought, reaching the three-figure mark against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 of 61, the highest score by a batter in T20Is for India, as India posted a mammoth total of 212/2. This was Kohli's 71st century in international, and his first since November 2019. As Kohli scored his maiden T20I century, people from all walks of life took to Twitter to hail the 33-year-old batter.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight," former South Africa batter AB de Villiers, who was Kohli's teammate at RCB, tweeted.

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

"Virat Kohli to the cricket world today," former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a meme.

"Maiden T20 century, so happy for you @imVkohli. You totally deserved it. Immense respect for such a brilliant innings," former India batter Suresh Raina posted on Twitter.

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

"The great is back @imVkohli," Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali tweeted.

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

"Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli," former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan wrote.

Century after 1021 days! His first in T20Is. What a day for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket! More centuries to come. @imVkohli #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/WZWglIZVbu — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 8, 2022

"Intezar khatam (The wait is over)," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted.

Notably, Kohli's last century (136 not out) came against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens in November 2019.