India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Score Updates: Chasing a target of 182, Pakistan are going strongly with Mohammad Rizwan on the charge. Mohammad Nawaz is batting alongside Rizwan in the middle, and is also going strongly. Yuzvendra Chahal had given India an important breakthrough as he dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the ninth over. Pakistan had earlier lost the wicket of Babar (14) after Ravi Bishnoi gave him his marching orders After the end of the third over, Pakistan were 19 for the loss of no wicket. Earlier, Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India posted a strong total of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 clash. Pakistan have started off strong in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also finding the boundary in the first over. Kohli hit a brilliant 60 off just 44 balls, hitting four boundaries and six. Kohli crossed the 50-run mark creaming a six over deep midwicket. He eventually got run out after a direct hit from the deep by Asif Ali. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had earlier given a strong start, collecting 54 runs in the first five overs. However, India lost an array a wickets, which slowed down their momentum in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck two important boundaries, but got a helping hand from Fakhar Zaman, as India ended their innings on a positive note. Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl. India made three changes as Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik. Pakistan also made a forced change as Mohammad Hasnain replaced the injured Shahnawaz Dahani. This time it is a Super 4 clash that takes place on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
India:KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
- 22:26 (IST)00:00 Ind vs Pak Live Score: Pakistan need 86 runs in 48 balls10 runs came off Ravi Bishnoi's third over and Pakistan now need 86 more to win in 48 balls.PAK 96/2 (12)
- 22:24 (IST)Ind vs Pak Score: SIX!Mohammad Nawaz fetches it from the off stump for a big six on the leg side.PAK 94/2 (11.3)
- 22:22 (IST)Ind vs Pak Live Score: Pakistan need 96 runs in 54 balls10 runs came off Yuzvendra Chahal's third over and that sees Pakistan needing 96 runs off the remaining 54 balls. No need to mention that India need a wicket here or Rizwan will make things reallly hard for them.PAK 86/2 (11)
- 22:19 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: SIX!This is a powerful shot from Mohammad Rizwan for a six. He got across the stumps and Chahal made his work easier by bowing a full toss.PAK 82/2 (10.1)
- 22:17 (IST)Ind vs Pak Live Score: Pakistan need 106 runs in 60 ballsPakistan have scored 76 runs at the loss of two wickets after 10 overs. They need 106 more to win off the remaining 60 balls. Meanwhile, all the Indian bowlers, barring Hardik Pandya, have fared well. The all-rounder has leaked 23 runs in two overs.PAK 76/2 (10)
- 22:13 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: SIX!Not in the slot from Hardik Pandya yet Mohammad Nawaz managed to hit him over long-on for a six.PAK 74/2 (9.2)
- 22:12 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR! Poor fieldingA better fielding from Arshdeep Singh at short third man could have saved three runs for India. Mohammad Nawaz cut the Chahal delivery in front of Arshdeep, who failed to get his hand on the ball.PAK 67/2 (9)
- 22:09 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: WICKET! Fakhar falls on 15Yuzvendra Chahal finally gets his revenge! He invited Fakhar Zaman to go for a big one only to trap the latter on his individual score of 15.PAK 63/2 (8.4)
- 22:08 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!An inside out shot from Fakhar Zaman for a four over cover fielder.PAK 63/1 (8.3)
- 21:56 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: SIX!As good as you like it! It was a short-of-length ball from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Rizwan carved it over backward square leg for a six.PAK 43/1 (5.3)
- 21:53 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR!An improvised shot from Mohammad Rizwan for a four. He had his heart in his mouth as his shot went past Yuzvendra Chahal at short third man by a small margin.PAK 36/1 (5)
- 21:50 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!Superb placement from Fakhar Zaman! He create room for himself and pierced the gap between point and gully fielders.PAK 31/1 (4.4)
- 21:49 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!Not a good start for Hardik Pandya. He bowled short and Mohammad Rizwan hit the ball towards backward square leg region for a four.PAK 26/1 (4.1)
- 21:46 (IST)Ind vs Pak score: WICKET! Babar is goneRavi Bishnoi has got the big fish in his first over. It was a short ball and Babar played it into the hands of short mid-wicket. Umpire made the players wait to check the front-foot of Bishnoi which was eventually found out to be marginally inside the line.PAK 22/1 (3.4)
- 21:40 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!A short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Babar Azam pulls it for an easy four.PAK 19/0 (3)
- 21:37 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: Economical over from ArshdeepArshdeep Singh gave just two runs in his first over. This is a really good start for the youngster.PAK 11/0 (2)
- 21:30 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!Bhuvneshwar Kumar erred in line and Babar Azam punished him for a four down the leg side.PAK 9/0 (0.5)
- 21:28 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan start with a FOUR!Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled it outside off stump to Mohammad Rizwan and the latter cut it for a four to go off the mark.PAK 4/0 (0.1)
- 21:24 (IST)Ind vs Pak Live Score: 1st innings summaryIndia started on a high with some amazing attack from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The skipper fell first and Rahul followed him. Soon India also lost Suryakumar Yadav and the scoring rate suffered a jolt but Virat Kohli held one end tight and kept the side going to see them eventually finish at 181/7.
- 21:16 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: Back-to-back FOURS!Fakhar Zaman made two consecutive fielding blunders at deep point and that has helped India get to 181 runs in 20 overs.IND 181/7 (20)
- 21:15 (IST)Ind vs Pak Score: Kohli is run out on 60Virat Kohli has been run out on the score of 60 off 44 balls. He tried to steal a couple but a direct hit from Asif Ali got better of him.IND 173/7 (19.4)
- 21:13 (IST)Ind vs Pak Live Score: Brilliant bowling!Haris Rauf started the last over with a wide but then he has bowled three back-to-back dot balls to Virat Kohli.IND 172/6 (19.3)
- 21:09 (IST)Ind vs Pak score: WICKET! Hooda is goneNaseem Shah has got the wicket of Deepak Hooda. It was in the slot but Hooda failed to clear the long-on fielder. He departs on 16 off 14 balls.IND 168/6 (18.4)
- 21:07 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Superb runningVirat Kohli is comfortably stealing runs. He is not tired despite running so hard between the wickets since the start of his innings.IND 167/5 (18.2)
- 21:05 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: SIX! Fifty for KohliSix from Virat Kohli towards cow corner and he races to his fifty off just 36 balls with it. What an innings this is from the player! He looked positive ever since the start and reached the milestone with a superb flick for a six.IND 164/5 (18)
- 21:02 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: FOUR!A short-pitched ball from Mohammad Hasain and Deepak Hooda adjusted himself beautifully under the ball to play an upper cut for a four.IND 157/5 (17.3)
- 20:59 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Kohli unbeaten on 47A couple from Virat Kohli on the last ball of Haris Rauf and he now gets to 47 off 34 balls.IND 148/5 (17)
- 20:57 (IST)Live Cricket Score: FOUR!It was bowled fuller from Haris Rauf and Deepak Hooda creamed it for a four between the cover and mid-off fielders.IND 145/5 (16.3)
- 20:54 (IST)Ind vs Pak score: India on trackFour more overs are remaining and India should target something over 180. They have a set Virat Kohli batting on 44 with Deepak Hooda (1 run) at the other end.IND 140/5 (16)
- 20:51 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: Rizwan is back on his feetMohammad Rizwan is ready to resume after the physio checked him. Mohammad Hasnain will bowl the last ball of the 15th ove. Here we go!
- 20:47 (IST)India Vs Pakistan Live: Rizwan gets injured!Mohammad Rizwan has hurt himself while trying to stop an upper cut played by new batter Deepak Hooda. Rizwan jumped high to stop the ball but landed awkwardly and it seems he has got cramps. Wait... we will be providing an update on him soon.IND 135/5 (14.5)
- 20:45 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: WICKET!Great planning this is from Pakistan! Hasnain had a fielder stationed at mid-on and bowled short to Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder played exactly into the hands of the fielder.IND 131/5 (14.4)
- 20:40 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: WICKET! Shadab gets PantPant has done a Pant here! Out of nowhere, he attempted a reverse-sweep on the ball of Shadab Khan and hit the ball straight into the hands of backward point fielder Asif Ali. He departs on 14 runs off 12 balls.IND 126/4 (13.5)
- 20:38 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR!Welcome runs for India! Rishabh Pant edged Shadab Khan's delivery but the ball went for a four past the short third man.IND 126/3 (13.4)
- 20:35 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR!A short ball from Naseem Shah and Pant has pulled it beautifully in front of square leg for a four. This is turning out to be yet another expensive over from Naseem.IND 116/3 (12.4)
- 20:32 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR!This is what you call a vintage Kohli! He danced down the track on the very first ball of the over and smashed Naseem Shah for a four towards deep cover region.IND 109/3 (12.1)
- 20:26 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: 100 up for India!Two back-to-back wides from Mohammad Hasnain and India race to hundred runs in 10.4 overs at the loss of three wickets.IND 100/3 (10.4)
- 20:24 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR!That's a beautiful pull shot from Virat Kohli. Mohammad Hasnain bowled a short ball to the former India skipper and he hit it for a four towards backward square leg.IND 97/3 (10.2)
- 20:20 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Good comeback from Pakistan!Pakistan have managed to stay in the game by chipping in with the wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav post the powerplay. They conceded 31 runs in the last four overs while taking the two wickets.IND 93/3 (10)
- 20:17 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: WICKET! SKY departs!Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz. He went for a sweep shot but failed to keep it down as the deep backward square leg comfortably completed the catch.IND 91/3 (9.4)