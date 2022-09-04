India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Score Updates: Chasing a target of 182, Pakistan are going strongly with Mohammad Rizwan on the charge. Mohammad Nawaz is batting alongside Rizwan in the middle, and is also going strongly. Yuzvendra Chahal had given India an important breakthrough as he dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the ninth over. Pakistan had earlier lost the wicket of Babar (14) after Ravi Bishnoi gave him his marching orders After the end of the third over, Pakistan were 19 for the loss of no wicket. Earlier, Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India posted a strong total of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 clash. Pakistan have started off strong in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also finding the boundary in the first over. Kohli hit a brilliant 60 off just 44 balls, hitting four boundaries and six. Kohli crossed the 50-run mark creaming a six over deep midwicket. He eventually got run out after a direct hit from the deep by Asif Ali. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had earlier given a strong start, collecting 54 runs in the first five overs. However, India lost an array a wickets, which slowed down their momentum in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck two important boundaries, but got a helping hand from Fakhar Zaman, as India ended their innings on a positive note. Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl. India made three changes as Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik. Pakistan also made a forced change as Mohammad Hasnain replaced the injured Shahnawaz Dahani. This time it is a Super 4 clash that takes place on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

India:KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain



