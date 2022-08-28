India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja Rebuild After Mohammad Nawaz Scalps Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Ind vs Pak Live: After the quick dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus is now on Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to get India's chase on the track
Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: After the quick dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus is now on Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to get India's chase on the track. Mohammad Nawaz had dismissed Rohit and Kohli in quick succession to put Pakistan in control of the proceedings. Both batters holed out to long-off. Rohit was dismissed on 12 while Kohli got out on 35 off 34 balls. Earlier, Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah strikes in the first over to dismiss KL Rahul for a first-ball duck in India's chase of 148. The youngster almost doubled the money for Pakistan, but Virat Kohli was dropped at second slip by Fakhar Zaman. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya starred with the ball as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in the Asia Cup clash in Dubai. Bhuvneshwar picked four for 26, while Hardik also returned with figures of three for 25 after India invited Pakistan to bat at the Dubai International Stadium. The Indian pacers targetted Pakistan batters with short ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by picking up the big wicket of Babar Azam. Avesh Khan then removed the dangerous Fakhar Zaman within the powerplay to put Rohit Sharma's team in a great position. Bhuvneshwar and Hardik cleaned up the Pakistan tail. Rizwan top-score with a fine 43, before Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took Pakistan to a respectable total. Earlier, Rishabh Pant did not find a place in India's playing XI as Dinesh Karthik was given a nod over the youngster. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs -
India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, B Kumar, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, I Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Here are the Live Score Updates of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- 22:42 (IST)Ind vs Pak: FOUR!India vs Pakistan: That's a superb shot from Ravindra Jadeja down the ground for a four. He came down the track and slammed Mohammad Nawaz's delivery for the boundary.IND 74/3 (11.3)
- 22:39 (IST)Ind vs Pak: FOUR!India vs Pakistan: That's a beautiful sweep shot from Suryakumar Yadav towards backward square leg for a four.IND 68/3 (10.4)
- 22:32 (IST)Ind vs Pak: SIX from Jadeja!India vs Pakistan: This is brave batting from Jadeja. Mohammad Nawaz tossed the ball up and Jadeja took his chance. He comfortably cleared the boundary for a six. The ball travelled to a distance of 98-metre in air.IND 60/3 (9.4)
- 22:29 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Wicket! Kohli is goneIndia vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is out! He has chipped Mohammad Nawaz's delivery directly into the hands of Iftikhar Ahmed at long-off. He departs on 35 off 34 balls.IND 53/3 (9.1)
- 22:25 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Wicket! Rohit is outIndia vs Pakistan: This is poor batting from Rohit Sharma. India had already got nine runs off the over, yet Rohit tried to attack Mohammad Nawaz on latter's last delivery and perished in the process. He mishit the ball to long-off and departed on 12 off 18 balls.IND 50/2 (8)
- 22:23 (IST)Ind vs Pak: SIX! 50 up for IndiaIndia vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz bowled it into the slot and Rohit Sharma sent it over the boundary ropes for a six.IND 50/1 (7.4)
- 22:22 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Pakistan keep it tightIndia vs Pakistan: Though Pakistan have got just one wicket so far, they have managed to keep India's scoring rate under check. India are going less than 6 runs per over.IND 44/1 (7.3)
- 22:17 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Rohit saved!Virat Kohli came down the track to Shadab Khan and almost gave a body blow to Rohit Sharma with his shot, but the Indian skipper brought his right hand on right time to deflect the ball.IND 39/1 (6.2)
- 22:14 (IST)Ind vs Pak: FOUR!India vs Pakistan: A poor delivery from Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma on the leg side and India get a four via leg bye. They won't mind the runs.IND 38/1 (5.4)
- 22:12 (IST)Ind vs Pak: FOUR!India vs Pakistan: Wow! That's a powerful flick from Kohli from the backfoot for a four. He is slowly and gradually getting in his groove.IND 33/1 (5.2)
- 22:09 (IST)Ind vs Pak: FOUR!India vs Pakistan: This is a good improvisation from Virat Kohli. He got a ball outside off stump and hit it towards backward point for a four.IND 28/1 (4.4)
- 22:05 (IST)Ind vs Pak: SIX!Ind vs Pak: Virat Kohli is riding his luck today. Haris Rauf bowled a beautiful bouncer to him but the Indian batter escaped the scare. Kohli got an outside edge on the pull and the ball went over the wicketkeeper's head for a six.IND 23/1 (3.5)
- 22:01 (IST)Rauf comes into the attackHaris Rauf has been brought into the attack, replacing Shahnawaz Dahani.IND 15/1 (3)
- 21:55 (IST)FOUR!Please forget what was said in the previous blog entry. Kohli has played a beautiful pull shot for a four towards deep mid-wicket with some superb control.IND 9/1 (1.5)
- 21:53 (IST)Unsettled KohliVirat Kohli is not in control. He is just going behind every ball. He has just managed to stay lucky so far.IND 5/1 (1.4)
- 21:46 (IST)Catch Dropped!Virat Kohli had his heart in his mouth for a moment. He had edged Naseem Shah's fuller delivery to second slip. But to Kohli's good luck, the fielder dropped the catch.IND 1/1 (0.4)
- 21:43 (IST)Wicket! KL Rahul is goneKL Rahul has been dismissed by Naseem Shah for a first-ball duck. What a start this is for Pakistan! It was bowled outside off from Shah but Rahul chopped the ball back on his stumps.IND 1/1 (0.2)
- 21:41 (IST)India start chaseIndia have started their 148-run chase against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma is on strike, KL Rahul is at the other end. Here we go!
- 21:32 (IST)Arshdeep caps off an expensive over with a wicketArshdeep knocks over the middle stump and Pakistan are bowled out for 147. Excellent effort from Dahani and Rauf to take them close to 147.India need 148.
- 21:28 (IST)Dahani goes all the way for a sixDahani takes the aerial route and Pakistan belive they can cross 150. He will get a six. Not a good ball from Arshdeep
- 21:21 (IST)Bhuvneshwar is on a hattrickNaseem has to walk back! Bhuvi is on a hattrick. Pakistan go nine down and look in deep trouble
- 21:19 (IST)Bhuvi strikes againShadab departs! Bhuvi traps him straight in front. Umpire raises his finger. Shadab goes for the review but it was of no use
- 21:17 (IST)Easy pickings for ShadabBhuvi misses his line and Shadab obliges! Valuable runs for Pakistan.
- 21:14 (IST)Just misses DK behind the sticksAnother short ball, another wicket, almost. Instead, it's a boundary for Pakistan. Pakistan won't mind those
- 21:11 (IST)Edged and taken by DKExcellent delivery from Arshdeep and Nawaz nicks it behind. Pakistan lose their seventh.
- 21:06 (IST)Wicket! Another one bites the dustAsif goes for the big one but he fails to get the right connection. SKY settles down nicely and takes an easy catch at long-off.
- 20:59 (IST)Hardik gets another wicket off a short ballAnother short ball, and another wicket for Hardik! Shah mistimes a cut and holes out This is turning out to be a terrific spell from the bowler
- 20:51 (IST)Rizwan holes out to third manRizwan dinks and tries for a cut short over third man! He doesn't get the exact connection as he holes out to Avesh Khan.
- 20:49 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Rizwan shuffles across offAvesh misses his yorker and Rizwam punishes him and finds the gap between extra-cover and mid-off for four
- 20:41 (IST)Hardik gets Iftikhar with a short ballAnother short ball, another wicket for India! It's Hardik this time who teased Iftikar with a short ball and the batter falls in the trap. Easy catch for DK
- 20:38 (IST)Chahal drops an easy catchChahal drops Iftikhar! It was an easy catch but the leggies wasn't expecting it. He tried to go for after juggling it but fails
- 20:37 (IST)Clears the man at long onPitched wide of off and Iftikhar slat bats this over long-on for a huge six! Not a good delivery
- 20:31 (IST)Rizwan cuts it emphaticallyRizwan now starting to look dangerous. Uses the face of the bat to find the gap between backward point and short third-man fielder
- 20:28 (IST)We are halfway through the Pak inningsPakistan are 68/2 halfway through their innings. Rizwan and Iftikhar looking steady but they need to raise the tempo now. Anything over 160, Pakistan will fancy themselves to defend it
- 20:26 (IST)Rizwan mistimes the slogRizwan mistimes his slog the inside edge is through to fine leg for a single
- 20:18 (IST)Iftikhar goes for the cut againCut away nicely by Iftikhar! Flighted wide of off and he cuts this past SKY for a boundary
- 20:14 (IST)Fantastic shot from IftikharThat will give him a lot of confidence! Timed gloriously though the covers. Chahal puts in a dive but fails to clear it
- 20:09 (IST)Taken behind by Dinesh KarthikOnly Dinesh Karthik went for the appeal and Fakhar walks away! He got the faintest of knicksFakhar Zaman c Karthik b Avesh Khan 10 (6)
- 20:05 (IST)Slotted away for a sixPulled away by Rizwan! In the slot from Avesh, and Rizwan lashes on it. Gone all the way for a six
- 19:58 (IST)Excellent shot from FakharExcellent timing from Fakhar! Good length delivery hit on the up and the outfield does the rest.