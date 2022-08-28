Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: After the quick dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus is now on Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to get India's chase on the track. Mohammad Nawaz had dismissed Rohit and Kohli in quick succession to put Pakistan in control of the proceedings. Both batters holed out to long-off. Rohit was dismissed on 12 while Kohli got out on 35 off 34 balls. Earlier, Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah strikes in the first over to dismiss KL Rahul for a first-ball duck in India's chase of 148. The youngster almost doubled the money for Pakistan, but Virat Kohli was dropped at second slip by Fakhar Zaman. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya starred with the ball as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in the Asia Cup clash in Dubai. Bhuvneshwar picked four for 26, while Hardik also returned with figures of three for 25 after India invited Pakistan to bat at the Dubai International Stadium. The Indian pacers targetted Pakistan batters with short ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by picking up the big wicket of Babar Azam. Avesh Khan then removed the dangerous Fakhar Zaman within the powerplay to put Rohit Sharma's team in a great position. Bhuvneshwar and Hardik cleaned up the Pakistan tail. Rizwan top-score with a fine 43, before Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took Pakistan to a respectable total. Earlier, Rishabh Pant did not find a place in India's playing XI as Dinesh Karthik was given a nod over the youngster. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs -

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, B Kumar, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, I Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Here are the Live Score Updates of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai