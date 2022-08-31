Najibullah Zadran stole the show on Tuesday as Afghanistan overwhelmed Bangladesh by 7 wickets to seal progress to the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage. Chasing a 128-run target, Afghanistan were tottering at 62 for 3 at one stage in the game when Najibullah arrived at the crease and joined hands with Ibrahim Zadran. What followed next was an unbeaten 69-run partnership off only 33 balls between the duo, helping Afghanistan win the game quite easily. Najibullah hit a stunning 43 not out off 17 balls, while Ibrahim scored an unbeaten 42 off 41 balls.

The innings of Najibullah included one four and six sixes, including a powerful match-finishing six. Soon after Najibullah hit the winning runs, the entire Afghanistan dressing room erupted in joy. The match seemed to be going down to the wire midway in the second innings but Najibullah's blazing knock alongside the innings of Ibrahim helped Afghanistan seal a dominating win.

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claimed three wickets each as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 127 for 7. Mujeeb Ur Rahman set the tone for Afghanistan by striking thrice before Rashid Khan capitalized on it to put Bangladesh in further trouble.

Bangladesh would have even failed to get to a fighting total had there not been Mosaddek Hossain's 48 not out off 31 balls.

In reply, Afghanistan did not have a good start and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals till the 13th over. After that Najibullah and Ibrahim steadied the Afghan ship before the former went berserk towards the end and ripped apart Bangladesh bowling.

Afghanistan have now won both their group stage matches and have become the first team to secure a berth in the Super 4 stage.