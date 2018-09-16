 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan Aim For Winning Start, Face Hong Kong

Updated: 16 September 2018 15:32 IST

Live Score, Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Match: While Pakistan have won all their last five ODI matches, Hong Kong have won only two.

Asia Cup 2018 Live: Pakistan face Hong Kong in their tournament opener. © AFP

Two-time Asia Cup champions, Pakistan will begin their 2018 campaign against minnows Hong Kong. The second match of Asia Cup 2018 will be a perfect platform for Pakistan to put down a marker and make a strong statement. Pakistan last won the Asia Cup in 2012 when the tournament was held in Bangladesh but this time around they will be hopeful of winning the title with the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan have been hosting most of their international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be making their second appearance in the continental event after being part of the 2004 edition. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hong Kong will be hoping to prove to others that they are not there just to make up the numbers. Hong Kong are in Group A along with Pakistan and India and made this year's Asia Cup by beating UAE in the final of the qualifying tournament. Before the tournament begun, ICC awarded ODI status to all the Asia Cup matches. That announcement meant that all the matches involving the Hong Kong cricket team - the only team in the tournament without ODI status - will be classified as ODIs. Hong Kong, after playing Pakistan, will face India on September 18.

Live Updates Between Pakistan vs Hong Kong 2nd ODI, 2018 Asia Cup, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan will be the favourites going in the match as it is nearly three years that they lost an ODI in the UAE. The last loss for Pakistan in the UAE had come against England in November 2015 and since then they have won all the eight matches played there. While Pakistan has won all their last five matches, Hong Kong has only won two of their last five matches and lost three.

Pakistan Cricket Team Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Match 2
Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Bangladesh Crush Sri Lanka, Win Tournament Opener By 137 Runs
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 5: England Beat India By 118 Runs, Clinch Series 4-1
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook Shines As India Stumble In Run Chase On Day 4
Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, US Open Final: Novak Djokovic Beats Juan Martin Del Potro To Win His 3rd US Open Title
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 3: Alastair Cook, Joe Root Take England
