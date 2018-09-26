Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan Peg Back Bangladesh With Quick Wickets

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the final Super Four encounter of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh have gone in with three changes for the match. Shakib Al Hasan misses out with a fractured finger. Soumya Sarkar, who is back in the Bangladesh team will replace Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Rubel Hossain and Mominul Haque come back into the side. On the other hand, Pakistan have gone in with one change. Junaid Khan comes in for Mohammad Amir. The winner of this game will meet title holders India in Friday's final in Dubai.

After facing a humiliating 9-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India, Pakistan would want to make a mark when they face Bangladesh in their third and final Super Four encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be coming into this match with a narrow 3-run victory over Afghanistan. As far as batting is concerned, surprisingly Bangladesh seem to have the upper hand. Whereas Pakistan's batting line-up has not looked promising, except Shoaib Malik. LIVE SCORECARD)

17:43 IST: FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Mushfiqur Rahim. Wide outside off from Hasan Ali and Rahim times the ball to perfection. Pierces the gap brilliantly. Terrific shot from the right-hander. Best shot of the day so far. BAN 24-3 after 8.3 overs.

17:42 IST: Bowling change from Pakistan. Hasan Ali comes in to replace. Junaid Khan.

17:41 IST: FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim gets his first boundary of the match. That will definitely ease some nerves for Bangladesh. Short and wide delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rahim hits it over point to collect four runs. BAN 19-3 after 7.5 overs.

17:37 IST: Another tight over from Junaid Khan comes to an end. Pakistan pacers are on top at the moment. Bangladesh batsmen are really struggling against Junaid's round the wicket line. BAN 15-3 after 7 overs.

17:24 IST: OUT! Cracking delivery from Junaid Khan. Castles Liton Das. Junaid from round the wicket angles the ball in. The ball just straightens enough to take the top of off stump of Liton Das. Pakistan pacers are on fire here. Bangladesh are three down now. BAN 12-3 after 4.2 overs.

17:18 IST: OUT! What a comeback from Shaheen Shah Afridi after getting hit for a boundary. Castles Mominul Haque. The ball comes back in sharply after pitching. What a start this has been for Pakistan. Mominul walks back after scoring 5 runs. Two wickets in two overs for Pakistan. BAN 12-2 after 3.5 overs.

17:17 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Mominul Haque and Bangladesh. Beautifully flicked by Mominul. Shaheen drifts on to the pads and Mominul places the ball beautifully between square-leg and mid-on. BAN 9-1 after 3.4 overs

17:13 IST: OUT! Junaid Khan draws first blood. Soumya Sarkar walks back without opening his account. This is not the start Bangladesh were looking for. Sarkar goes for a half-hearted pull, only manages a top edge. Fakhar Zaman takes a simple catch at square-leg. BAN 5-1 after 2.5 overs.

17:09 IST: Maiden! Great start from Shaheen Shah Afridi from the other end. Watchful Liton Das plays all six deliveries without scoring. BAN 3-0 after 2 overs.

17:05 IST: Tidy start from Junaid Khan! Just three runs from the first over. Shaheen Shah Afridi will share the new ball with Junaid from the other end. BAN 3-0 after 1 over.

17:01 IST: Off the mark straightaway! Junaid Khan bowls on to the pads and Liton Das flicks the ball to square-leg to collect a couple of runs. BAN 2-0 after 0.1 overs.

17:01 IST: Openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are at the centre to start the inning for Bangladesh. Junaid Khan will start the proceedings for Pakistan.

16:53 IST: Both teams are at the centre along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start.

16:35 IST: Here's a look at the playing XI from both the teams.

Bangladesh - Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

16:30 IST: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss and elects to bat first against Pakistan.

16:20 IST: Pitch report - There is a little bit of grass on the wicket but its just there to bind the surface together. Captain winning the toss should look to bat first says Ramiz Raja in his pitch report.

16:15 IST: Both team will be facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

16:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both the teams have been disappointing with their bowling attack. Pakistan bowlers could not manage to take any wicket in the game against India. The only wicket they got was of Shikhar Dhawan, but that was a run-out. This battle between two mercurial sides will be an interesting watch. The winner of this match will meet India in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood