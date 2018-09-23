Asia Cup Live Cricket Score, India vs Pakistan Updates: Upbeat India Wary Of Unpredictable Pakistan

A confident India, after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, will aim to breeze past arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, India registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The last time when the two sides met, Pakistan were completely outclassed by an all-around Indian side. Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh. Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs. In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.

On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India. Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan. Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings. Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.