India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: Rohit Sharma Falls As India Lose 1st Wicket vs Hong Kong

Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath asked India to bat first in the Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday. India have opted to play with their two wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav while pacer Khaleel Ahmed will make his One-Day International (ODI) debut. Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Although Rohit and his colleagues won't want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality, the match will only be a pre-cursor before they take on Pakistan the very next day. In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Indian team would be to get their combinations right before the big game. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one-sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs. Unless a miracle happens, there won't be a remarkable improvement in their performance against an Indian team that boasts of the likes of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav in batting along with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the bowling. For the past few years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's waning batting skills have repeatedly come under scanner and this tournament will give everyone a fair idea of his ideal position.

17:51 IST: WHAT A SHOT! Shikhar Dhawan pulls the short-pitched delivery from Aizaz Khan through the mid-wicket and the ball travels to the fence like a bullet. India 64/1 after 11 overs.

17:47 IST: Boundary and India cross the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs! Brilliant placement again from Shikhar Dhawan, cuts the short pitched delivery from Ehsan Khan to find the fence. Eight runs from the over, India 56/1 after 10 overs.

17:43 IST: Dot ball to Ambati Rayudu from Aizaz Khan to finish the over. India 48/1 after 9 overs.

17:36 IST: WICKET! Leading edge from Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper was trying to play a lofted shot over the long on, did not time it to perfection and pays his price. Ehsan Khan strikes for Hong Kong! India 45/1 after 7.4 overs. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman in for India.

17:34 IST: Spin from the other end for Hong Kong! Ehsan Khan to bowl the eighth over.

17:32 IST: Tidy over from Aizaz Khan! Only two runs from it. India 44/0 after 7 overs.

17:29 IST: First bowling change from Hong Kong. Right-arm medium pacer Aizaz Khan has been introduced to the bowling attack. He will bowl the seventh over.

17:27 IST: Boundary! Excellent placement from Shikhar Dhawan, well-balanced shot and he punishes the Ehsan Nawaz through the covers to pick up four runs. India are off to a flyer, 42/0 after 6 overs.

17:23 IST: BOUNDARY! Back-to-back, the ball from Tanwir Afzal was swinging in to Rohit Sharma and hits a lofted shot over the mid-on to find the fence. 13 runs from that over. India 34/0 after 5 overs.

17:19 IST: BOUNDARY! Rohit Sharma drives the good length delivery from Ehsan Nawaz though short mid-wicket to find the fence. Exactly what India were looking for to end the over with. India 21/0 after 4 overs.

17:17 IST: Ehsan Nawaz has bowled four dot balls to Rohit Sharma. He has not allow Rohit much room so far.

17:14 IST: Decent over for Hong Kong, just one boundary from the over by Tanwir Afzal. India 17/1 after 3 overs.

17:11 IST: Boundary! Elegant looking drive from Shikhar Dhawan, through the covers, fielders can only watch the ball go. Not much pace on the ball from Tanwir Afzal.

17:09 IST: Good length delivery from Ehsan Nawaz, Rohit tucks it away towards the square leg to pick up a double. India 13/0 after 2 overs.

17:05 IST: Boundary! Cover drive from Rohit Sharma, not a bad delivery at all from Tanwir Afzal that, but Rohit drives it through the cover region to find the first boundary for India of their innings. India 7/0 after 1 over.

17:01 IST: Off the mark, straight away! Rohit Sharma takes a quick single from the very first ball of the innings, Tanwir Afzal bowled a good length delivery there.

17:00 IST: It's a hot, sunny day in Dubai. India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the centre. Rohit Sharma will take guard against Hong Kong's new ball bowler Tanwir Afzal.

16:58 IST: Match officials and the teams are out in the centre for the national anthem. Team India and Hong Kong players have greeted each other with a warm handshake. We are minutes away from the first ball.

16:45 IST: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

India skipper Rohit Sharma has handed the cap to pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Congratulations to young Khaleel Ahmed as he becomes the 222nd player to represent #TeamIndia in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/jXSZhd89qd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2018

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (c), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed

16:30 IST: Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath wins the toss, elects to bowl against India.

News from the middle - Hong Kong have won the toss and will bowl first against #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AJM5iRb7gQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2018

16:05 IST: Virat Kohli has sent out his wishes to Team India as they begin their title defence at the Asia Cup 2018 against Hong Kong in the Group A clash.

Here's wishing Team India a super series at the Asia Cup. #Meninblue #AsiaCup2018 @BCCI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 18, 2018

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group A match between India and Hong Kong.

Whether it would need up being No.5, 6 or 7 will be the big contention going into the Pakistan game. If Dhoni comes in at No.7, he will have to face a skilful Mohammed Aamir at the death along with a skiddy Usman Khan and talented Hasan Ali. Possibly Kedar Jadhav or Manish Pandey at No.5 and Hardik Pandya with his big hitting abilities at No.7 could prove to be an ideal foil for the former India captain if he decides to come at No 6. The middle-order that has been an issue for India for quite some time now and need to be sorted going into the World Cup next year.