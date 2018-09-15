Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2018 on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh have been the surprise package in the last three editions of Asia Cup, reaching the final of the tournament on two occasions. However, with two new entrants to this year's edition, Bangladesh will have do well to get out of the group stage. Bangladesh have been clubbed with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B. Meanwhile, following the exit of some big names, Sri Lanka's fortunes have declined dramatically and the tournament will serve as the perfect platform to win some pride back. Sri Lankan selectors have recalled fast bowler Lasith Malinga after a year in limbo and included him in their 16-member squad. ( Live Scorecard )

Injury-prone Malinga was ignored by the Sri Lankan selectors since his last ODI appearance in September last year against India in Colombo when he took just one wicket for 35 runs. Malinga has taken 301 ODI wickets giving away 8,705 runs since his debut in July 2004. In the shortest format of the game, he has taken 90 wickets conceding 1,780 runs. Sri Lanka will be heading into the Asia Cup after clinching victory in the one-off T20I series against South Africa at home. They, however had lost the ODI series 2-3 against South Africa.

Live Updates Between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, 2018 Asia Cup, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

16:44 IST: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Amila Aponso, Dilruwan Perera

16:43 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

16:35 IST: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews after the toss: "We would have liked to bat first as well. Looks like a belter. Malinga coming back is great for us."

16:30 IST: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss, elects to bat first against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka. #BANvSL



16:27 IST: Pitch Report: Rameez Raja has said that there is no grass on the surface. Flat track, nothing in favour for the fast bowlers but a dream wicket for the batsman.

16:25 IST: The stage is set! Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Group B will get the Asia Cup 2018 campaign underway. We are five minutes away from the first coin toss of the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup.

16:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the inaugural Asia Cup 2018 fixture between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will be eyeing their sixth title at the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. The last time Sri Lanka prevailed as the champions of the tournament was in 2014. Bangladesh will be the favorites with Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mustafiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahim present in the squad. With Afghanistan the third team in the group, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will aim to race for the Super Four.