Asia Cup Final Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Updates: India To Field vs Bangladesh
Live Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) ODI Cricket Match: India, aiming to lift the title for the record seventh time, will be wary of a gritty Bangladesh side.
Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter will serve as an eye opener for the Indian team, who were without their top guns in the inconsequential tie. With both, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to return to the playing XI, and KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. (LIVE SCORECARD) (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)
Live Score
In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand. Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza's team.
Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.
Bangladesh finished runners-up twice -- to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016. In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh Live
-
-
- Refresh
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Mehidy Hasan
No run.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Liton Das
1 run.
2
Jasprit Bumrah to Liton Das
Short ball, rising on Liton. He stands tall and pulls it in front of square leg for a couple.
4
Jasprit Bumrah to Liton Das
FOUR! Not that convincing but he will take it! On a length, angling in, Das runs down the track and drags his heave through mid-wicket to find the fence.
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Liton Das
A bit of miscommunication but no harm done! Length ball outside off, tapped towards Jadeja at backward point. Liton takes off and stops a bit but then decides to get going. Ravindra has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Didn't look that dangerous but the replay shows that had that hit, Mehidy was a goner. A reprieve for him.
2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Liton Das
The fifth straight ball in a row, tucked with ease towards fine leg for a couple. Bhuvi has lost his radar, perhaps trying to swing it too much.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Liton Das
Beaten! Short and wide, Liton goes for a flashy cut but misses. It was a similar shot to the one Mehidy played unsuccessfully. Needs to be careful in the initial stages.
1
lb
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mehidy Hasan
Leg Bye! Once again erring on the leg side, Mehidy tries to tuck it across but the ball brushes his thigh pad and rolls towards square leg. The batsmen steal a run.
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Liton Das
Too straight for Bhuvi's liking. It is on a length on the hips and Liton helps it to fine leg to rotate strike.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Liton Das
Back of a length ball, angling in appreciably. Das hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket.