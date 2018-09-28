Asia Cup Final Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Updates: India To Field vs Bangladesh

Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter will serve as an eye opener for the Indian team, who were without their top guns in the inconsequential tie. With both, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to return to the playing XI, and KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. ( LIVE SCORECARD ) ( Play fantasy league and win cash daily )

In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand. Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza's team.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.

Bangladesh finished runners-up twice -- to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016. In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.