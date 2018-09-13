Asia Cup 2018: Captain Rohit Sharma Enjoys Playing Video Game Ahead Of Six-Nation Tournament

Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 in the absence of Virat Kohli. India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 18. Ahead of the tournament opener, skipper Rohit Sharma played video games to recharge himself for the mega event. Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and posted a video. "It's always exciting (sometimes scary) to dive deep in this virtual world of #VideoGames. Which is your favourite game? #VideoGameDay," Rohit's post read.

Rohit was given the charge for the first time in 2017 when selectors rested Kohli for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2017.

The right-hander led India to victories in both ODI and T20I series.

The 31-year-old has 6748 ODI runs to his name, at an average of 44.98, including 18 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Rohit is the only player who has scored three centuries in T20Is and three double-centuries in ODIs.

The Asia Cup will begin on September 15 and continue till September 28, with six teams participating in the tournament.

The six teams are divided into groups A and B. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.