 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Meet Amar Shah, The Optometrist Behind Jack Leach's Headingley Test Winning Glasses

Updated: 27 August 2019 21:34 IST

Jack Leach's optometrist Amar Shah has worked with British Olympic team, England Rugby, Arsenal, England Cricket and first Gloucestershire County Cricket.

Meet Amar Shah, The Optometrist Behind Jack Leach
Amar Shah, Jack Leach's Bristol-based optometrist. © Instagram

England's bespectacled hero Jack Leach kept his vision crystal clear to remain unbeaten after facing 17 deliveries and help Ben Stokes guide the hosts to a historic Ashes Test victory at Headingley. England's No. 11 Jack Leach became a celebrated cricketer overnight with his glasses gaining a lot of attention. According to Bristol Live, Amar Shah, Jack Leach's Bristol-based optometrist, followed England's late surge to save the Ashes urn on his phone while holidaying in Spain. But he was left with only one regret after realising the amount of spotlight Jack Leach's glasses were gaining.

"When I watched the highlights back I saw that they kept showing him cleaning his glasses. I thought to myself, That's my little cleaning wipe - I should have made the logo bigger so people could see it," Amar Shah told Bristol Live.

According to the report, Amar Shah practices in Cotham Hill in Bristol. He has worked with British Olympic team, England Rugby, Arsenal, England Cricket and first Gloucestershire County Cricket.

He first treated Jack Leach four year ago when he began working with the Somerset cricket team.

Ashes 2019 sponsors Specsavers might have agreed to give Jack Leach free glasses for life after a request from Ben Stokes but Amar Shah believes it was his efforts which made all the difference in the beginning.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amar Shah has worked with British Olympic team
  • Shah practices in Cotham Hill in Bristol
  • He first treated Jack Leach four year ago
Related Articles
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes Attains Career-High Ranking, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top 10
ICC Test Rankings: Ben Stokes Attains Career-High Ranking, Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Into Top 10
Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"
Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes' Request
Watch: When Cricket Fever Took Over Football Fanatics Inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Watch: When Cricket Fever Took Over Football Fanatics Inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.