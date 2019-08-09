Jofra Archer Shuts Down Twitter Troll With Brilliant Reply

Jofra Archer proved to be a big miss for England as the hosts were handed a 251-run thrashing by Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The fast bowler missed the first Test after struggling to completely recover from injury in time for the opening of the Ashes series. However, Archer boosted his bid to prove his fitness for the second Test as the pace bowler took six wickets and scored a century in Sussex's Second XI's clash with Gloucestershire on Tuesday. Away from the cricket field, the 24-year-old is keeping himself busy by giving his fans some insight into his personal life.

The lanky paceman posted his first-ever vlog on YouTube, which he also later shared on his official Twitter handle.

My 1st vlog is out https://t.co/wBRF1yuJjp — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 8, 2019

While there was a lot of positive feedback on Archer's Twitter post, there was one user who decided to troll the the England cricketer.

But an unfazed Archer shut him down with a brilliant reply that won over fans on Twitter.

And you are very handsomehttps://t.co/0BPR1x1fCl — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 8, 2019

The 24-year-old was England's leading wicket-taker with 20 during their historic first World Cup triumph in July, but he required painkillers to deal with a side strain in the tournament.

With James Anderson sidelined by a calf injury, Barbados-born Archer could be in line to make his Test debut at Lord's next week as England look to bounce back from their 251-run defeat against Australia in Birmingham.

Archer's latest attempt to show he is fully fit came at the Blackstone Academy Ground in Sussex, four days after he played for the county's first team in their T20 Blast victory over Kent.

He took 6-27 and bowled four maidens in his 12.1-over spell against Gloucestershire's reserves.

Then, batting at number six, Archer came to the crease with Sussex 52-4, blasting 12 fours and four sixes to make 108 from just 99 balls.

(With AFP inputs)