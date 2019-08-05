Eng Vs Aus LIVE Score: England openers Rory Burns and Jason Roy remained unbeaten on Day 4. © AFP
Steve Smith hit his second century of his comeback Test on Sunday as Australia set England a daunting 398 to win the Ashes 2019 opener at Edgbaston. Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, made 487/7 declared in their second innings as they capitalised on the absence of star England pacer James Anderson, who was injured on the opening day. That left England needing 398 for victory, the most they have made in the fourth innings to win a Test was 332/7 against Australia at Melbourne back in 1928/29. Australia captain Tim Paine's declaration late on the fourth day left England with an awkward seven overs to bat before stumps. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 5 Match, LIVE Score Updates Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.