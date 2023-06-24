Scotland's left-arm orthodox bowler Mark Watt was on Friday spotted doing a strange activity during his side's ICC World Cup Qualifiers match against United Arab Emirates. While going on to bowl his second over during the UAE innings, Watt took out a paper from his pocket, certainly to go according to the plan. He started bowling his over only after putting that paper back into his pocket. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media. Watt returned figures of 1 for 22 in the 8 overs he bowled against UAE.

Watch the viral video here:

Scotland are on course for the next stage after they defeated the UAE by 111 runs in a Group B fixture.

Scotland backed up their thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland by routing the UAE, with a captain's knock from Richie Berrington.

His 127 with nine fours and three sixes fired them to 282 for eight before Chris Sole and Safyaan Sharif finished the job with the ball.

Michael Leask with 41 also shone with the bat.

"It was really important today after the win against Ireland to turn up and adapt to the conditions. Pleasing that we put in such a clinical performance with the ball and make it pretty comfortable," said Berrington.

Plenty of UAE batters got in, including skipper Muhammad Waseem (36), but none were able to turn starts into big scores as wickets fell at regular intervals.

