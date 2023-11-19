India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off again, KL Rahul dabs it straight to point. Another tidy over from the Aussie skipper.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, slower too, KL Rahul tries to pat it away but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on off, KL Rahul pushes it towards covers.
14.3 overs (1 Run) In the air..safe again! Pat Cummins bangs this one into the pitch as well, on off, Virat Kohli goes for the pull but only manages to spoon it in the air just wide of short mid-wicket. They cross.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins bangs in a sharp bouncer now, on middle, KL Rahul gets hurried as he looks to pull it and takes his eyes of the ball as well. It flies off the top edge on the bounce to fine leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins lands this on a good length, on middle, Virat Kohli nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on the pads, Virat Kohli flicks it away nicely wide of deep square leg for one more.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and in the blockhole this time, on middle, Virat Kohli digs it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around middle, KL Rahul moves back and punches it towards long on for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A loopy low full toss, on off, Virat Kohli drags it hard and wide of long on for another run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg, KL Rahul tucks it past short mid-wicket for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli prods forward to block but gets an inside edge through backward square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins bowls a fine dipping yorker, on middle, Virat Kohli lets it come down and just nudges it towards fine leg for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, KL Rahul rolls his wrists and pulls it wide of square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) An off-cutter now from Cummins, full and on off, turns in as well, KL Rahul reads it early and blocks it out.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on the sixth stump line, KL Rahul stays back and stabs it towards point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller this time, on middle, angling in, KL Rahul watches it through and knocks it towards mid on.
12.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on middle, KL Rahul hops up and tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, KL Rahul clips it through square leg for one more.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A googly now, gives this one some air as well, on middle, turns in, KL Rahul prods forward and keeps it out to the leg side.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short now, angling into leg, Virat Kohli moves back and flicks it towards deep square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, KL Rahul strides forward and eases it towards long off for another run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Adam Zampa starts with a flighted delivery, full and on middle, KL Rahul drives it towards long off for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery from Cummins, on middle, slower too, Virat Kohli goes through his pull shot early and mistimes it towards square leg.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off, KL Rahul tentatively pats it down in front of point with one hand and scampers across for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins bangs this one onto the pitch, on middle, angling in, KL Rahul gets cramped up as he looks to work it away but misses to get hit around his chest.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, KL Rahul dabs it towards point.
KL Rahul makes his way out to the centre now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Pat Cummins strikes now and Australia are on top here! He lands this one on a good length and just around off, straightens a bit after hitting the deck, Shreyas Iyer stays in his crease and hops up to play inside the line of it without any footwork. He only manages to get a feather behind where Josh Inglis pouches it safely. A huge appeal and up goes the finger. India three down now!
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, angling in, Virat Kohli looks to push it away but gets an inside edge through square leg for a single.
