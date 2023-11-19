India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Adam Zampa b Mitchell Starc.
4.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes down the ground now does Rohit Sharma!
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Who else but Rohit Sharma with the first six of the final! Josh Hazlewood digs it in short and takes pace off but this sits up nicely for the batter, Rohit Sharma takes no half-measures this time as he holds his shape and dispatches it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full this time, on off, driven crisply with a straight bat to mid off by Rohit Sharma.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Keeps it at the stumps, full in length, Shubman Gill prods forward and drops it in front of mid on for a quick single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...just short! Josh Hazlewood bends his back and bangs it in short, at the batter, as he always does, Rohit Sharma takes on the short ball as he goes for the pull. He does not get a proper connection and luckily for him, the ball drops in front of the rushing fielder. Travis Head goes for the catch as he puts in a dive and does well to keep it to one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, just outside off, Rohit Sharma hangs back and steers it towards backward point.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now, around off, Shubman Gill shows the full face of the bat and drives it firmly to mid off. Rohit Sharma looks at Gill for a single but the latter is quick with a loud call of 'No' to send his skipper back.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling in the channel, on a good length, Shubman Gill is happy to let it through.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) First midfield from Australia and it's David Warner! Starc goes full in search of swing, on off, Shubman Gill gets a good stride in and times the drive well towards cover. David Warner fails to get down low enough and the ball goes through his hands, allowing Gill to collect a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Angled away by Mitchell Starc, on a hard length, outside off, Rohit Sharma flays it away aerially but in front of deep point for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled in the channel on off, on a good length, Rohit Sharma lifts his bat and lets the ball got through to the keeper.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar and sprays it down leg, on a lengtḥ, left alone by Rohit Sharma for a wide.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Edged but short! Charges in from over the wicket and bowls it on the off-stump, Shubman Gill prods forward a bit to defend but gets an outside edge that surprisingly drops well in front of first slip. Josh Inglis dives away to his left but fails to reach and the ball deflects away behind first slip for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Hurls it on the fifth stump line, on a good length, Rohit Sharma shapes to heave it across the line but the ball moves in a touch and sneaks under the bat. Good comeback from Josh Hazlewood after being hit for two boundaries.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On the off-stump line, on a good length, Rohit Sharma covers the line of the ball and stabs it in front of cover for a dot.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a length, on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma gets behind the line and drops it in front of mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He goes again, back-to-back boundaries for Rohit Sharma! Josh Hazlewood lands it on a good length, on off and middle, Rohit Sharma has a swipe across the line without much foot movement. He mistimes this one a bit but gets it wide of mid-wicket for four more runs.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma gets going now! Delivers it full in length, outside off, Rohit Sharma shimmies down the track and frees his arms to cream the drive through covers for the first boundary of this final.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding yet again by the Aussies! Josh Hazlewood begins on a length, around off, Rohit Sharma gets half-forward to defend it with soft hands. Gets an outside edge that races past second slip but Adam Zampa at third man, covers good ground to his left and cuts it off. Two runs taken.
Josh Hazlewood to take the second new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Fine stop by Pat Cummins! Starc serves it full again, on off, Rohit Sharma presents a high elbow and drives it along the ground towards mid off. Pat Cummins is quick to react as he dives away to his left and keeps it just a single. A tidy first over from Mitchell Starc.
0.5 over (0 Run) Starc pulls his length back and gets this one to angle across the right-hander, in the channel, Rohit Sharma watches it all the way and leaves the ball alone.
0.4 over (0 Run) Angled away now, on a length, around off, Rohit Sharma strides forward and pats it gently in front of cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Pitched up again, a bit of late inswing, on middle, Rohit Sharma pushes with a straight bat to mid off.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Rohit Sharma and India are underway! Offers width outside off, on a fullish length, Rohit Sharma reaches out and opens the bat face to glide it wide of point. Travis Head at deep point, sprints and slides to his left to save a couple of runs for his side.
0.1 over (0 Run) A loud appeal from Mitchell Starc right away! Starts off on a full length, swinging into the pads from over the wicket, Rohit Sharma does not fully commit to the clip and gets rapped on the pads. Only Starc was convinced, not much from the rest of the players as the ball was sliding down leg.
Done with the pre-match formalities! It is a sea of blue with a few yellow spots at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The atmosphere is absolutely electrifying and we are all set to start this final. The Australian players can be seen in a huddle who then spread out to take their respective field positions. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the two openers for India while Mitchell Starc has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are moments away from the start of this big final, but before that, the umpires walk out to the middle followed by the players of both teams who line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Australia's first followed by the national anthem of India.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that they would have batted first anyway. Adds that it looks like a good wicket and they will look to put runs on the board in this game. Tells that whenever they play here, the crowd comes in big numbers. Mentions that it is a big occasion but they will have to be nice and calm and get the job done. Says it is a great feeling and a dream come true to walk out as captain of India in a World Cup final and he said that in the press conference as well. Further adds that they have been consistent in the last ten games and just have to be composed and do what they have been doing throughout this tournament. Informs they are unchanged as well.
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that the wicket is a little bit dry and says that they want to bowl during the day and back themselves to chase later. Shares that dew is one factor and reckons that it gets better to bat here as the day progresses. Feels really proud of the group and says that they have not put a foot wrong after that tough start. Hopes for more of the same in this game. States that when it was announced that the final would be played here, they knew that it was going to be a big day. Further adds that they have had fantastic battles with India. Ends by informing that they are playing with the same team as the last game.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - It is toss time in the biggest stadium in the world. Rohit Sharma flips the coin for one last time in this World Cup and Pat Cummins calls it right in the final. Australia have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ravi Shastri is near the deck. He informs that pitch number 5 will be used for the final, which was also used for the game between India and Pakistan. Mentions that this surface has a different look than that game and says that it has been left open to dry for quite a long period. Shares that the pitch is very dry and patchy, especially in the areas where the spinners will land. Feels that neither team's decision at the toss should be influenced by the dew factor, and further adds that India will not be too bothered either way. Matthew Hayden joins him and advises Australia to just play the ball and post a big total on the board. Adds that they should come out hard in the field as they did against South Africa and throw punches early. Shastri adds that looking at the pitch, it is easy to be carried away, but feels that it is important to watch the ball as it leaves the hand. Hayden reckons that Adam Zampa will be the X-factor with the ball considering the dry nature of the surface and states that one of their top three batters will have to be the X-factor with the bat. Shastri ends by saying that India should carry on where they left off and should not think too much.
With performances lined up before, during, and after the game, the final showdown of the 2023 ODI World Cup promises to be a spectacle like no other. The tone will be set by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, part of the 52nd Squadron of the Indian Air Force, through their air show. That will be followed by the ‘Champions Parade' during the innings break, where BCCI will felicitate past World Cup-winning captains. Moreover, there will be musical performances and a laser show during the drinks break of both innings as well as the innings interval to keep you entertained.
Australia, on the other hand, faced early criticism with two losses but rallied with eight consecutive wins, including a tough semi-final against South Africa. Depending heavily on the top three – Travis Head, David Warner, and Mitchell Marsh – their middle order is a concern, hoping for Glenn Maxwell's explosive form. They also have a tough decision to make whether to play Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne together or drop one of them. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood regained rhythm in the semis, and Adam Zampa remains a consistent bowler as their leading spinner. Pat Cummins' decision-making and calmness under pressure will be crucial while he continues to contribute with both bat and ball. Australia aims to replicate early pressure on India as they did in the first game, but the home advantage, form, and crowd support favour the hosts. It's a clash between India's quest for a third trophy and Australia's bid for a sixth. The outcome awaits. Toss and team news in a bit.
India have made the ODI World Cup final after 12 years lifting the trophy on home soil in 2011. The statistics favour the Men in Blue as the last three World Cups have been won by the host nations. With a solid record of ten consecutive wins, Rohit Sharma's quick starts, Shubman Gill's pressure on opponents, and Virat Kohli's anchoring, India boast a well-balanced team. Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 711 runs while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been fantastic in the middle order. Mohammed Shami leads the bowling charts with 23 wickets, supported well by Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja could be the game-changers just like they were in the first game where they defeated the Aussies. Seeking redemption for the 2003 heartbreak, India is determined to clinch the trophy on home soil.
In a cricketing deja vu, the stage is set is set for an epic showdown in the 2023 ODI World Cup final as cricket powerhouses India and Australia prepare to face off once again in a battle for glory at the stunning Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where over 100,000 fans will be present to cheer and make this mega event even more special. Rewind to 2003, and these two teams locked horns in a memorable World Cup final, etching an unforgettable chapter in the sport's history. Will history repeat itself, or will we see a whole new twist in the tale? Grab your popcorn – it's time for a cricketing spectacle!
... MATCH DAY ...
