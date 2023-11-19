India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle now.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! A stunner by Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell has the last laugh!
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell overcompensates and Rohit Sharma cashes in! Short and outside off, Rohit Sharma is quick to use the depth of the crease and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. Moves to 47 with this shot.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Exquisite use of the feet! Glenn Maxwell offers flight and bowls it at the stumps, Rohit Sharma gives the charge and goes through the line. He gets more air time than the distance but it is enough to clear the ropes at long on for a maximum.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Drops it short and bowls it around off, Rohit Sharma punches it neatly but straight to cover.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on off, Virat Kohli hangs on the back foot and opens the bat face to glide the ball to the left of deep point for a couple of runs.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A bit uppish but wide of Pat Cummins! Pat Cummins sees the batter advance and pulls the length back, on off, Virat Kohli has to adjust to the change of length and goes through his shot a bit early. Luckily for him, the ball eludes the outstretched left hand of Cummins before rolling to mid off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Goes into the wicket and bowls it slower as well, on middle, Rohit Sharma hops and controls the pull well towards deep backward square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on off, Rohit Sharma lets the ball come to him and keeps it out towards cover.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling in, on a back of a length, on the pads, Virat Kohli hangs back but misses the clip as the ball rolls behind square for a leg bye
8.1 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off right away does Pat Cummins, full and on off, Rohit Sharma lunges forward and drops it with soft hands. He calls Virat Kohli for a quick single and they complete it with ease.
Change from both ends as Pat Cummins replaces Josh Hazlewood now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, short and on off, Virat Kohli stays back and runs it down to short third man.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away with ease! Glenn Maxwell drops it way too short and offers width outside off, Virat Kohli picks the length early and rocks on the back foot in a flash. He gets on top of the bounce and hits it along the ground, past cover for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Turning in a bit, short and at the batter, Virat Kohli helps this one to backward square leg for a dot.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length and bowls it on middle, Rohit Sharma hangs back and whips it in front of square on the leg side for one more.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up again, a bit too full, on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it by rolling his wrists and gets it past mid-wicket for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a tossed-up delivery from over the wicket, on middle, Rohit Sharma prods forward and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Starc rolls his fingers over the ball and delivers it on a length, on off, Rohit Sharma reads it well and steers it off the front foot to deep point for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up now by Starc, on off, Virat Kohli is through his drive early this time as the ball stops in the surface. He chips it to the right of mid off and collects a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a back of a length, on off and middle, Virat Kohli gets behind the line to his time and defends it off the inner half of the bat at his feet.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Best of the lot! Starc serves it on a good length, outside off, Virat Kohli is quick to go down the track and converts it into a shot-hitting delivery. Angles his bat face perfectly to get it past the diving Pat Cummins at mid off for a boundary.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class written all over this one! Starc goes short of a length this time, on off, Virat Kohli lets the ball to come to him and meets it sweetly as he punches it past point for four more runs.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in complete control but Virat Kohli has his first boundary! Starc bowls it at the stumps, short of a good length, Virat Kohli skips down the track and looks to go over the bowler. The bat twists in his hands and ends up dragging it aerially but between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Hazlewood pulls the length back and bowls it on off, Virat Kohli steps out of the crease and rides on top of the bounce to guide it to deep point. Retains the strike with a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good shot for no run! A bit fuller this time, on middle, Virat Kohli brings his wrists into play and flicks it neatly but straight to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shaping in, on a good length, on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma hops and works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a short of a length, on middle, Virat Kohli plays it late as he clips it to deep backward square leg for a run.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, just outside off, Virat Kohli gets a bit taken aback by the bounce and fends it by taking his bottom hand off as he plays it on the leg side.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a good length, on off, Virat Kohli defends it right under his eyes without much fuss towards cover.
