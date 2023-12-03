Though the fate of the series has been sealed, both India and Australia have a lot to play for in the 5th and final T20I of the series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As the series nears conclusion, both teams could look to play some untested players, as part of the preparation for next year's T20 World Cup. But, the contest between the bat and the ball might not be straightforward as rain is expected to play its role in the match.

As per AccuWeather, there's about 40% chance of rain during the day in Bengaluru, with cloud cover being 90%. As the night begins, the chance of rain reduces to 25% but the cloud cover expands to 100%.

Despite the record of not beating Australia at this venue in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will be determined to alter that bit of history in the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Australia faced a comprehensive defeat in the fourth T20I. However, the relatively inexperienced Australian side will look to make a statement on Sunday and depart the Indian shores on a positive note.

India have contested in six matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have won two matches and lost three while one game concluded with no result. On the contrary, Australia have played two matches at the stadium, winning both the games.

The Indian team is expected to give the likes of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar some time to spend in the middle. With nothing to lose in the final match of the series, the hosts are expected to do a few experiments, with an eye on next year's T20 World Cup.