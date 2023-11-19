India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
49.4 overs (0 Run) Josh Hazlewood bowls a fine slower bouncer, on middle, Kuldeep Yadav goes through his pull shot way early and misses.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Mohammed Siraj swats it towards mid off this time for another run.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The crowd finds its voice again! Josh Hazlewood lands this on a good length and around off, Mohammed Siraj uses his feet and slaps it past mid off for a welcome boundary.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, angling in, Kuldeep Yadav taps it wide of short covers for a single.
It will be Josh Hazlewood (9-0-52-2) to bowl the final over.
48.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Kuldeep Yadav guides it towards third man for one more.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Another fiery bumper at around 142 clicks, on middle and leg, Mohammed Siraj gets hurried and loses his bottom hand as the ball goes off the top edge towards fine leg for one.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, Kuldeep Yadav pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, Mohammed Siraj drills it towards mid off for a single.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins bangs in a quick bouncer now, on middle, Mohammed Siraj sways away from it.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full again but down the leg side, Mohammed Siraj misses his glance. Wided.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins serves this full and on off, nips away a bit, Mohammed Siraj looks to play at it but misses it.
47.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, slower too, Kuldeep Yadav has a poke at it but misses it completely.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Kuldeep Yadav stays back and blocks it out solidly.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Mohammed Siraj clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Mohammed Siraj is the last man in for India.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! This will surely make a difference in the final total. Josh Hazlewood continues with his shorter length, slower once again, Suryakumar Yadav moves across to hook but goes through his shot early again, and the ball loops up off his gloves behind where Josh Inglis makes no mistake. India nine down now!
47.2 overs (2 Runs) This is pitched up, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav uses his feet and drills it wide of sweeper covers where David Warner runs to his left and dives to keep it inside. Two runs taken.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Goes for another slower bouncer, on middle but too high for the batter, Suryakumar Yadav misses his hook this time. Wided.
47.1 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer now, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav goes through his hook shot early and it goes off the bottom edge wide of the keeper where Josh Inglis moves to his left to make a good stop.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Pat Cummins nails the yorker this time, on middle, angling in, Kuldeep Yadav gets his bat down in time and digs it out well. Cummins appeals for the LBW, but nothing doing.
46.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, full and on off again, Kuldeep Yadav steers it towards point.
46.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, Kuldeep Yadav tries to cut it away but chops it down to the keeper.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins bangs in another bumper around middle, angling in, Suryakumar Yadav sways away a bit and upper cuts it wide of third man for a run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Pat Cummins bangs this one into the pitch again, on middle, Kuldeep Yadav pulls it through square leg for a single.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, Kuldeep Yadav stabs it down towards backward point.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Kuldeep Yadav drills it towards long on for one more.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and outside off, way otutside off, Kuldeep Yadav leaves it alone. Wided.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched and on the pads, Kuldeep Yadav flicks it nicely wide of deep square leg for a brace.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Kuldeep Yadav dabs it towards short covers.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and around off, Kuldeep Yadav steers it towards point.
45.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to work it away but gets a leading edge towards long off for a run.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Kuldeep Yadav manages to clips it away towards fine leg for a single.
