World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Opt To Bowl Against Sri Lanka In Cardiff

Updated:04 June 2019 14:38 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, AFG vs SL, Live Score: Both teams lost their first match of the World Cup 2019.

AFG vs SL Live Cricket World Cup Score: Rashid Khan will be the key for Afghanistan. © AFP

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be licking their wounds after their initial setbacks and look to register their first win of World Cup 2019 when they lock horns at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. Sri Lanka opened their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of last edition's runners-up New Zealand while minnows Afghanistan suffered a seven-wicket thrashing against defending champions Australia. The only positive for Afghanistan will be their side managing to score over 200 runs while the Sri Lankan batsmen are yet to make their bats do the talking. None of the Sri Lankan batsmen -- apart from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who remained unbeaten at 52 -- could stand against the hostile bowling from the New Zealand pacers and were bundled out for 136. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 
 

  • 14:38 (IST)Jun 04, 2019
    Afghanistan have made no changes in their playing XI. 
  • 14:34 (IST)Jun 04, 2019
    Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib wins the toss and opts to bowl against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.
  • 14:12 (IST)Jun 04, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of World Cup 2019 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
