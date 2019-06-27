West Indies vs India Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Elect To Bat Against West Indies In Manchester
West Indies vs India Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India need two wins to seal a World Cup 2019 semi-final berth.
India will look to maintain an unbeaten streak when they take on the West Indies in their next World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The team has won four out of five matches, with one abandoned due to rain, and need two more wins in four matches to seal a semi-final berth. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won just one match and lost four, besides a washed out meeting with South Africa. Going into the next match, MS Dhoni's batting approach and position in the middle order will be the Indian team management's primary concern. Dhoni's painfully slow approach against the Afghanistan yielded 28 off 52 balls and he was roundly criticised. Even the normally restrained Sachin Tendulkar questioned the approach. "There was no positive intent," the usually reticent Tendulkar's observed on a TV channel. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between West Indies vs India, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.
Playing XITeams:India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit BumrahWest Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
India win toss, opt to bat!Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen wants England to qualify for the semi-finals on his birthday.
It's my birthday today & the only present I want this year is for England to at least qualify for the bloody semis, so I don't look like a real tit...!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 27, 2019
The team is on deck and ready to go at Old Trafford. Coin toss in 10 minutes.
#TeamIndia are ready for the clash against #MenInMaroon in Manchester— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Huddle talks are on before the toss!
Huddle talks #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/w5Z1rvCWJu— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019
Milestone waiting for Kohli!Indian skipper Virat Kohli will need to score 37 runs in order to become the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs. Virat currently has 19, 963 runs to his name and is just 37 runs short of the record that cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brain Lara hold.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul practice hard ahead of West Indies' encounter.
#TeamIndia openers having a go at in the nets ahead of the game against West Indies.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Z19Nvt1Ux7— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2019
India's bowling coach speaks about Mohammad Shami's new avatar.
What is the reason behind @MdShami11's version 2.0? Bowling coach B Arun has the answers #TeamIndia #INDvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/JO7XvychwU— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2019
Sun is shining at Old Trafford!
Sunshine at Old Trafford #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rIhvlSDlP4— BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2019
Indian fans cheer for Indian players while they go back to the dressing room.
Indian fans cheering the players as they head back to the dressing room#CWC19 | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/JXDyTzZetl— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
It's going to be a cracker of a contest between India and West Indies!
Are you ready for #MenInMaroon v #TeamIndia in #CWC19 today? pic.twitter.com/ikou8KtSzB— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop chats with India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar chats with Ian Bishop about India's #CWC19 so far, bowling in English conditions, and how he handles pressure. #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9fSTOmxLo0— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Eyes will be on India's new number 4, Vijay Shankar. He has been called a three dimensional player!
India's @vijayshankar260 joined rare company by taking a wicket with his first ball at a @cricketworldcup...#TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/BJCwpNutBw— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019
India speedster Jasprit Bumrah speaks about his journey.
Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of India's success story. Watch him talk about #TeamIndia's incredible journey pic.twitter.com/dYBHQ1wv82— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019
Throwback!When India met West Indies in World Cup 2015!
In the 2015 World Cup, India bowled out West Indies on 182 and then chased down the target in less than 40 overs. Will we see a repeat in #CWC19 today? pic.twitter.com/hXy6qEnVa9— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019