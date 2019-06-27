 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli Fastest To Score 20,000 International Runs

Updated: 27 June 2019 17:03 IST

Virat Kohli achieved the record in 417 innings while Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara took 453 innings each to achieve the feat.

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara's record to become the fastest to score 20,000 international runs, a target he reached when he scored 37 runs in the World Cup 2019 match against the West Indies on Thursday. The Indian skipper took only 417 innings to achieve the record -- 131 in Tests, 224 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara's previous best came off 453 innings each. Virat Kohli has now registered 11,124 runs in ODIs, and has 6,613 Test runs and 2,263 in T20Is.

Kohli, arguably the finest batsman in world cricket at the moment, started his World Cup 2019 scoring a mere 18 runs against South Africa in India's inaugural match. He however then lived up to his billing and scored 82 against holders Australia before hitting 77 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 30-year-old also contributed with 67 runs in India's narrow victory over Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli has already become the fastest to score 11,000 One-day International (ODI) runs during World Cup 2019, breaking Tendulkar's record in the process.

Kohli achieved the feat in the match against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India are currently third in the World Cup 2019 points table with winning all their completed matches and one washed off game against New Zealand.

After the West Indies, India will play England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their forthcoming matches.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli achieved the record in 417 innings
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara took 453 innings each
  • Kohli has already become the fastest to score 11,000 ODI runs
