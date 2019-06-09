 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Preview: Struggling South Africa Face West Indies In Must-Win Clash

Updated: 09 June 2019 16:14 IST

South Africa need to win their remaining matches to keep their World Cup 2019 semi-final hopes alive.

World Cup 2019 Preview: Struggling South Africa Face West Indies In Must-Win Clash
South Africa have made the worst possible start at the World Cup © AFP

South Africa, minus the services of their premier fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, will face a powerful West Indies side in a must-win World Cup 2019 clash for the former at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. South Africa, who have made the worst possible start at the World Cup, losing three matches on the trot, need to win their last six matches in the round-robin format to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals. However, it will be a huge ask for South Africa as the West Indies have shown intent with the bat and ball in their previous two matches.

So far, nothing has been going South Africa's way as pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out due to injury while Lungi Ngidi is also unfit for the game on Monday.

South Africa have plenty to discuss about their inconsistent performances with the bat and their openers - Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla will have to surely fire against the Windies.

However, their middle-order looks decent and the lower order has also chipped in with runs. The Proteas now need to play fearless and attacking cricket.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will look to rise up from their narrow defeat to Australia, a game which was under their control.

While their aggressive opening bowling in the first two matches have impressed everyone and if it happens again, it could be another threat for the Proteas as their openers have failed to fire. It was poor shot selection by the Carribean batsmen in their run-chase against Australia, which cost them the match.

However, having won their opening fixture and pushing closer to victory against Australia, they will be the favourites in Monday's game. South Africa, however, have a 4-2 advantage over the West Indies in World Cup games.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

Match Starts at 03:00 PM IST

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa need to win their remaining matches
  • South Africa have plenty to discuss about their inconsistent performances
  • South Africa have made the worst possible start at the World Cup
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row
Former South Africa Captain Weighs In On AB de Villiers International Comeback Row
Remove Indian Army Insignia From MS Dhoni
Remove Indian Army Insignia From MS Dhoni's Gloves, ICC Asks BCCI
AB De Villiers
AB De Villiers' Comeback Plan Rejected By South Africa Management, Selector Says "No Regret"
South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses: Morris
South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses: Morris
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.