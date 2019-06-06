 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses: Morris

Updated: 06 June 2019 14:15 IST

South Africa have lost all three of their World Cup 2019 league matches so far.

South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses: Morris
Chris Morris disapointed and angry after Proteas successive losses © AFP

Pushed into a corner after losing three successive games against hosts England, Bangladesh and now India, the South Africans are disheartened and angry as they face a scenario where they need to win at least five of the six remaining games in order to be in contention for a semi-final spot. South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who was part of the losing team against India, reflected this in the post-match wrap. "The guys are very disappointed and a bit angry, which they are allowed to be. We will sort that out in our heads tonight and when the sun comes up tomorrow we will go back to the drawing board and take on our next opponent," said Morris.

He himself was disappointed and frustrated and was sarcastic when asked to list South Africa's problems.

"Well, if I had the answer I would be the head coach of the national side," was his response.

On a more serious note, he said, "It is pretty simple. The next game. Win the next six and crack on."

Electing to bat under overcast conditions, South Africa managed 227 for nine, a target which was overhauled by India in 47.3 overs for a convincing six-wicket win.

Faf du Plessis' decision to bat in seamer-friendly conditions surprised all and sundry but Morris didn't want to debate the larger implications of such a decision.

"End of the day, I don't look at the pitch to be very honest. Whatever Faf makes in terms of the call and what we do first, that is the decision that is for the powers that be. I look at the pitch and it doesn't matter what it looks like, I still have to bowl in the same areas. The pitch played tough for almost all 100 overs, but it doesn't make a difference to what we did first. It was a good cricket wicket," Morris said.

He was not originally a part of the squad and after being included as a replacement, his was the best performance (42 runs and MS Dhoni's wicket) for the Proteas on the day.

However, when asked about his performance, Morris said that he would have been happy to fail provided the team won.

"Yeah, look, like I say, at the end of the day, I could get out and go for a hundred and we win it, that's all that matters to me. It's nice to bowl well and nice to get some runs at the end, but like I said overall a lot of disappointment," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Christopher Henry Morris Chris Morris Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis The Rose Bowl, Southampton The Rose Bowl, Southampton World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa, Match 11 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa "Disappointed And Angry" After Successive Losses, Says Chr
  • Proteas need to win at least five of the six remaining games in order to
  • Win the next six and crack on, says Chris Morris
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Probable Playing XI
Chris Morris Replaces Injured Anrich Nortje In South Africa
Chris Morris Replaces Injured Anrich Nortje In South Africa's World Cup 2019 Squad
South Africa Down Australia In Rain-Hit One-Off T20I
South Africa Down Australia In Rain-Hit One-Off T20I
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Replace Injured Chris Morris With Junior Dala
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Replace Injured Chris Morris With Junior Dala
India vs South Africa: South Africa
India vs South Africa: South Africa's Special Game Plan To Tackle Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav In 4th ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.