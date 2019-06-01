South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

South Africa will be seeking a radical change in fortune when they take on Bangladesh, who will be playing their first match in World Cup 2019. Bangladesh would be hoping that a stung South Africa are still a little shell-shocked by their big loss to England and don't come at them all guns blazing. South Africa, on the other hand, will be doubly determined to iron out their mistakes and get on the points tally as any further losses, even at this early stage, would seriously hamper their chances to qualify for the next round.
The Oval at Kennington will be hosting its second match in four days and the Bangladeshi community in England will be out in force to show their support.
Match details:
South Africa vs Bangladesh
When: June 2, 2019
What time: 3.00 PM IST
Where: Kennington, London
Stadium: The Oval
South Africa are just marginally ahead of Bangladesh in head to head stats. But we know things like rankings and stats all go for a toss in a tournament like World Cup and all that matters is match-day performance and Bangladesh have the potential to cause big upsets.