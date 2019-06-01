 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 01 June 2019 14:01 IST

South Africa stay at the Kennington Oval, where they were drubbed by 104 runs by hosts England, as they prepare to meet Bangladesh in their second World Cup 2019 match.

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at the Kennington Oval. © AFP

South Africa will be seeking a radical change in fortune when they take on Bangladesh, who will be playing their first match in World Cup 2019. Bangladesh would be hoping that a stung South Africa are still a little shell-shocked by their big loss to England and don't come at them all guns blazing. South Africa, on the other hand, will be doubly determined to iron out their mistakes and get on the points tally as any further losses, even at this early stage, would seriously hamper their chances to qualify for the next round.

The Oval at Kennington will be hosting its second match in four days and the Bangladeshi community in England will be out in force to show their support.

Match details:

South Africa vs Bangladesh

When: June 2, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Kennington, London

Stadium: The Oval

South Africa are just marginally ahead of Bangladesh in head to head stats. But we know things like rankings and stats all go for a toss in a tournament like World Cup and all that matters is match-day performance and Bangladesh have the potential to cause big upsets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 The Oval, London The Oval, London South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 5 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Quinton De Kock, South Africa Player To Watch Out For
South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
South Africa vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
South Africa vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
South Africa vs Bangladesh: ODI Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss