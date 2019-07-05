39.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Mahmudullah strokes it to covers.
39.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is kept out.
MOahmmad Saifuddin is the new man in.
39.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Mosaddek holes out! Shadab breaks the stand. His first. Hossain had to go for it. He comes down the track and looks to go inside out over cover. He ends up hitting it a little too straight and Azam at long off takes a straight forward catch.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Good fielding again! Pakistan have been good in the field! This is fuller and on middle, Mahmudullah looks to get past mid on but Wasim slides and saves three.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it air and lands it on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start to the over! Shorter and outside off, Mosaddek waits for it and guides it through backward point for a boundary.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off and on a shorter length. Mahmudullah hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge! Bangladesh won't care how they come as long as they come. Shorter in length and on middle, Mahmudullah looks to pull but gets a top edge over the keeper.
38.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Hossain guides it through cover-point for one.
38.3 overs (0 Run) On the bounce! Shorter and on middle, Hossain looks to pull but is late on the shot. It goes on the bounce to mid on.
38.2 overs (3 Runs) Another excellent stop! This is fuller and on middle, Mahmudullah whips it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives and pushes it back in. The fielder from mid on does the mopping up job. The umpire goes upstairs to check and replays show that Imam has done well.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Mahmudullah looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, Hossain cuts it to point.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track and whips it through mid-wicket for two.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, this is pushed to covers.
37.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and connects. They pick up a single.
37.2 overs (2 Runs) Another touch chance put down! This is a good effort though. Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to go big. Gets more height than distance towards the long off area. Azam from that position runs towards the ball, dives forward but fails to catch it. The batsmen take two.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is guided to point.
Shadab Khan is back!
36.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Not a very difficult chance, it should have been taken! Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to go over mid off. He mistimes it towards that fielder. Hafeez moves to his right, then dives, does get two hands to it but spills it. The ball goes towards mid on for one.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Bangladesh need a lot more! Fuller and outside off, Mahmudullah looks to drive but gets an outside edge which races to the third man fence.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Mahmudullah keeps it out.
36.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, Mahmuduallah looks to flick but gets a soft leading edge on the off side.
36.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Another low full toss, this is hit down to long on for one. Run rate above 10 now.
35.6 overs (1 Run) A short one on middle, Mahmudullah looks to pull but misses. Wided.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Another excellent effort in the field! Mosaddek was gone for all money there. A full toss on off, Mahmudullah looks to drive it through mid off. Azam at short covers dives across and stops it with one hand. Mossadek is off for a run but then realizes that it does not get past Azam. He turns and hopes Azam misses and Babar does so.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Mahmudullah pushes it to covers.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to mid off.