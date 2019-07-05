9.6 overs (1 Run) Full length ball on the pads, pushed to wide mid on for a single.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) This time also on the pads, Shakib guides it to fine leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) The ball is pitched on middle and it spins onto the pads of Tamim, he nudges it to square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Another single through mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Steps out and works it through mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A single to long off.
Change of ends for Hafeez!
8.6 overs (0 Run) Tamim shuffles across and looks to pull this short ball but misses. It hits high on the pads. Shaheen is appealing but not sure for why!
8.5 overs (1 Run) A mix-up but no harm done in the end! Back of a length and around off, Shakib looks to defend but it goes off the outer half down to third man. They take one. Shakib wants a second initially, Tamim too responds but Shakib sends him back in time.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shakib looks to pull it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
8.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On the body, Tamim works it through mid-wicket. They take one, Tamim wants another but is sent back.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Tamim defends it out.
Shaheen Afridi is now! He has been in good form lately.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Tamim looks to drag his pull but it goes off the toe end towards mid-wicket for one. 6 from the over, another good one for Bangladesh.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is clipped through square leg. There is protection in the deep so just a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Bends his back on this one and lands it on a length and around off, this skids through. It hits the higher part of the bat and goes towards point.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed to mid on.
7.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Shorter and outside off, there is extra on this one. Shakib looks to cut but is done in by the bounce.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary Shakib. He is already into double figures. This is on the pads, easy pickings for him. He works it through square leg for a boundary.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Now pinches a single as he works it towards mid on.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All the pressure is released with this half-tracker! It is on middle and it sits up to be hit. Shakib goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Shakib punches it to covers this time.
6.3 overs (0 Run) For the third time in a row, Shakib pushes another ball back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Shakib once again pushes it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to the right of the bowler. Hafeez stops it.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off and Shakib cuts it to third man for a single to get off the mark on his very first ball.
Shakib Al Hasan, the man who has been brilliant with the bat so far, comes out. Needs to end the tournament on a high with another good knock here.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sarkar throws it away. Amir bowls an easy ball, short and wide outside off, but Sarkar plays it uppishly and very close to Fakhar Zaman at cover point who dives to his right and takes a good low catch. Bangladesh lose their first wicket after a shaky start.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is guided to point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, SS looks to cut but ends up chopping it to the point fielder.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not right off the middle but Bangladesh won't care! This is fuller and around middle, Sarkar looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Amir is doing some great bowling here. This time mixing it up, he swings the ball into Sarkar. He gets an inside edge onto his pad.