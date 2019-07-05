4.6 overs (1 Run) A little too short this time on off, Sarkar pushes it down to long off for one. 7 from the over, a good one for Bangladesh.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) OHH! This is on off and it stays low. Sarkar gets his bat down in time and hits it towards point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
4.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked towards square leg for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Good running and good batting! Sarkar comes down the track again but Hafeez shortens the length. This is pushed towards mid on for one.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot this! The key here was he not only came down the track but also made room. He got to the pitch og the ball, went with the turn and Sarkar lofts it over covers for a boundary. The idea is clear, Sarkar is going after the bowlers and Tamim will play himself in.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot on a length ball outside off, it is stopped in the cover region.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is driven to mid off.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Edge but just short! Length and around off, this one shapes away. Tamim goes after it but ends up playing inside the line of the ball. It goes off the outside edge but does not carry to Ahmed who dives to his left. Both Bangladeshi batsmen living dangerously here.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Edged again! The ball is way outside off and Sarkar chases it, however he just manages to get a thick outside edge which results in a single down to third man. Sarkar is riding his luck here against Amir.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball just outside off, pushed to the cover fielder.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Iqbal plays the ball towards mid on for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now then, what has happened there? You do not see that often. The ball slips out of Hafeez' hand and lobs towards the extreme left of the wicket. Sarkar though still goes after it as he steps down the track and gives it a real whack for the boundary in the mid-wicket region. Pakistan won't be happy with him going after that but that is legal. A decent over in the end for Bangladesh.
2.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! This is no middle, SS works it to mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on off, Sarkar pushes it to covers. This is turning out to be another good over by Hafeez.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, SS defends it out.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Sarkar hits it back to the bowler.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Iqbal works it through square leg for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! The ball is pitched well outside off, Sarkar goes for a drive to the covers but he is nowhere near the ball.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Pakistan are officially knocked out after this single! They needed to bundle Bangladesh out for 7 but Tamim just scores his team's 8th run. Shorter and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! Haris Sohail is the culprit. That was a regulation catch. Amir bowls it on a length and around off, Sarkar has a tentative poke at it. The ball goes off the outside edge towards first slip where HS looks to take it but spills it. The batters take a run. Sarkar would now want to make Pakistan pay.
1.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautiful comeback by Amir. After being hit for a four, he hits the deck hard just outside off and the ball just nips away and beats the outside edge of Sarkar.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! in the air but in the gap! A risky shot there by Sarkar! It is a length ball and around off, Sarkar, who is just facing his second ball, looks to drive it on the up. Does so uppishly but in the gap and through covers.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Sarkar is off the mark! First ball by Amir, drifting down the angle outside leg and it is flicked to fine leg for a couple.
Mohammad Amir to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to begin with by Hafeez. This is on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) Tamim uses his feet but ends up yorker himself, he jams it out to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Another floated delivery on off, Tamim pushes it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) Once again attacks the stumps, Tamim is happy to defend it.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on middle, Tamim lunges and keeps it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) A very full ball to begin with! Tamim defends it out.
We are back for the chase! The Pakistan players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Bangladesh openers, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal. Pakistan start off with a spinner, Mohammad Hafeez has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...