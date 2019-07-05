24.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Live Score
24.5 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and works it towards long on for two. Shakib wanted a second but then Das sends his back.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Shakib hits it with the turn to mid-wicket.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it air on off, Das strokes it through covers and gets to the other end.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball just behind the driving length. Das initially looks to drive but then seenig the length is not right, pulls out and chips it short of covers.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
23.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Das plays it down to mid-wicket and starts off quickly. The fielders are late to get to the ball and the batters quickly cross ends for a double. 6 runs off the over.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, loopy delivery, Al Hasan rotates his wrist and plays it down to deep square leg for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Eases down to mid off for one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short flat ball outside off. Al Hasan flicks it to square leg for one.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball outside off. Shadab dives to his left and saves a run for his team. Good fielding here by him.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery just outside off, cut to point for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Shakib mistimes the sweep through mid-wicket for one.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! 100 up for Bangladesh. This is flatter and outside off, Shakib looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge past short third man for a boundary.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up outside off, Shakib works it to mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on off, LD strokes it down to long off and a run is taken.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Das cuts it to point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss but Das does not take toll of it. He sweeps it hard but straight to deep square leg for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Knows there is no man in the deep there and picks that spot. Das goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fielder and bags a welcome boundary.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, Das pushes it to covers.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on middle, Shakib works it through mid-wicket for one.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
Shadab Khan is on!
20.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Das moves back and punches it to covers. Dot ball to end the over.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and flatter on middle, knocked to long on for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on for one.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flighted delivery, full around middle, Das kneels and paddles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Das has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Not given a wide. Sliding down the leg side, Das tries to flick but misses. No pad there but still the umpire doesn't signal for a wide.