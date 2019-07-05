19.6 overs (1 Run) A strong shot only for one! Short and on middle, Das pulls it hard through square leg for a single.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Das evades it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is fuller and outside off, Das guides another ball to point. This time it is straight to him so an easy stop.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! This is on a length and around off, Das guides it towards point, the fielder dives to his right and stops it.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Das keeps it out.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Das lets it be. WIDED!
19.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Shakib once again closes the face of the bat early and it goes off the leading edge through point for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, LD strokes it to long off for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is nudged around the corner for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up outside off, Shakib hits it back to the bowler.
18.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Das guides it towards backward point where the fielder dives to his right and stops it. Can't stop the run though.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Das pulls it towards fine leg for one. A very good over by Wahab. Just the 2 runs and a wicket from it.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On off, the batter pushes it to covers.
17.4 overs (0 Run) On the body, this is worked to mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
Liton Das is the new man in!
Drinks!
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! A loose stroke this by Rahim. Bangladesh lose their third and they slip further now! This is shorter and outside off, Rahim looks to guide it down to third man but there is not a lot of width on offer. He ends up getting an inside edge onto the stumps. Another budding stand comes to an end. 238 needed in 196 balls.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Shakib pushes it towards mid on and takes off. The fielder there gets to the ball but fails to collect it cleanly.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this is hit to mid off. Just the two from Wasim's first. Tidy start by him.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Rahim strokes it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Another leading edge! This is slower through the air outside off, Shakib looks to work it with the turn but it goes off the outer half through covers for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rahim goes back and cuts it through point for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is guided to point.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, Rahim defends it out.
Imad Wasim is on now!
15.6 overs (0 Run) A short one to end the over! Shakib ducks under it. A good second over by Wahab.
15.5 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Shakib looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rahim guides it down to third man and takes another one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and on middle, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Shorter and it is a sharp bumper on the body. Shakib looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the handle.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shakib looks to cut but misses.