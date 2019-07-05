34.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Mahmudullah keeps it out.
Live Score
34.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Mosaddek guides it towards point where the fielder fumbles and a run is taken.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, this one skids through and stays low. Mahmudullah looks to cut but misses.
34.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
34.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
DRINKS!
33.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is defended.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
33.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! He is in quite easily! But take nothing away from the effort by Shahad. This is around off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards point. Hossain wants a run and Mahmudullah responds. Shadab Khan at point runs towards the ball, fields it and underarms it with a forward dive onto the stumps, he shatters the stumps then with his body as his momentum takes him ahead. An appeal follows and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that MH is in.
A tremendous effort in the field by Shadab. Is Mosaddek short? He looks calm...
33.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Mahmudullah lunges and keeps it out.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Mosaddek looks to defend but is beaten by the away angle. End of another successful over.
32.5 overs (2 Runs) Nicely guided! Fuller and outside off, Mosaddek plays it late through backward point for two.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling over the wicket. A yorker outside off and Hossain fails to put bat on ball.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This is on the pads, Mosaddek looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball runs fine on the leg side for a boundary.
32.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, MH fails to flick it. Sarfaraz may have spotted it late as he reacts late by diving to his left. Does not stop it cleanly but no runs conceded.
32.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is defended onto the ground.
Mosaddek Hossain walks out to bat.
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Shaheen Afridi has probably ended the hopes of Bangladesh chasing this down. Shakib Al Hasan is dismissed. Shaheen bowls it on a length and outside off. Fractionally outside off I should say. Hasan looks to cut but that shot was not on. The outside edge is produced and it goes straight into the gloves of Sarfaraz. Pakistan are elated. It is now their match to lose.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That must have surely hurt! This is around middle and then angles away. Mahmudullah plays outside the line, the ball hits the inside edge and deflects near the box.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shakib guides it down to third man for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one and on middle, it stays low a touch. Shakib adjusts and hits it to mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, this is defended.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Shakib opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for two.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Slower and outside off, Shakib first looks to slap it hard but then seeing it is a slower ball, he guides it to covers,
Mohammad Amir is back!
30.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Shakib strokes it through covers.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Mahmudullah plays it late towards third man for one. 150 up for Bangladesh.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. The umpire has signalled a wide.
30.3 overs (2 Runs) Well played! A slower one outside off, Shakib plays it late and fine on the off side for two.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is defended.