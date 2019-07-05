29.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over! Full toss on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one. 172 needed in the last 20.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Now a dot! Flatter and outside off, the batter guides it to backward point.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The dots were building, the big shot was coming and it comes off. Mahmudullah plays the slog sweep. He connects well and it goes over the mid-wicket fence.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Flatter and on off, Mahmudullah guides it to point.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant fielding! Mahmudullah strokes it towards mid off. Imam at covers dives to his right and stops it.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Mahmudullah hits it to cover-point.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye as the ball rolls on the leg side.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Opens the face of the bat again and defends off his front foot.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball near the stumps, Mahmudullah opens the face of his bat and guides it covers.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side on off, Shakib strokes it towards mid off for one.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Mahmudullah guides it down to third man for one.
Mahmudullah is the new man in.
28.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft, soft dismissal. Brilliant from Shaheen Afridi. The bowling change has worked wonders. The partnership which had started to flourish, has been cut short. It is a cross-seam ball and it is just behind a driving length. Das initially looks to drive but the ball comes off slow from the surface. He looks to check his shot but it hits the bat and lobs towards cover where Sohail takes a dolly. Pakistan continue to hold the edge in the game.
Shaheen Afridi is back!
27.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 11 from the over. Das walks across and works it through square leg for one.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Bangladesh willl hope the momentum changes from here. This is tossed up on middle, Das lofts it over wide mid on and the ball races away to the fence.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too fine and a much-needed boundary! On the pads, Shakib works it fine and the ball races away to the fence. 186 needed in 136 balls. Also, the 50-run stand is up but now one of the two needs to go.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Das pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off again, Das cushions it to the deep point fielder for a single. Good over by Wasim here keeping Bangladesh in check.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Das gets an inside edge onto the pads.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Shakib Comes down the track and looks to go big but it comes off the inner half of his bat down to long on for one.
26.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (0 Run) OHH! Play and miss. Shakib is beaten which hasn't happened often in this innings. Full ball just outside of, it pitches and spins inside and misses the stumps by a small margin.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Wide ball outside off, Das cuts it to point for a single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
25.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shakib! Another excellent knock by him. His 7th in the World Cup. He gets there by working it through square leg for one. He holds the key for side and they would want him to make a big ton here.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! Slightly fuller and just outside off, Shakib leans into it and hits it through extra cover for a boundary.
25.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.