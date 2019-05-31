New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson, New Zealand Player To Watch Out For

When it comes to being a captain and also the key batsman of the squad, Kane Williamson is among those contemporary batsmen who are always spoken about favourably. The New Zealand captain is considered to be one of the best in the business and along with Virat Kohli and Joe Root of England, is ranked as one the top batsmen in the world. Williamson will have his task cut out as One-day International (ODI) captain as he tries to guide New Zealand to some level of accomplishment in the World Cup 2019 .

Williamson made his ODI debut in Dambulla against India and ended up with a duck after facing nine agonising deliveries. However, he ended up with one wicket off three overs, giving away only two runs as New Zealand, after scoring 288, incredibly won the match by 200 runs.

The New Zealand skipper has now played a total of 139 ODIs (133 innings) and scored 5554 runs at an average of 45.90 and a strike rate of 82.61.

Kane Williamson has 11 ODI centuries with the highest of 145 not out. He also has 37 fifties to his name.

Kane Williamson's military medium bowling has also got him 35 with an average of 5.42 and a strike rate of 39.3.