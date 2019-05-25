 
Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against New Zealand

Updated:5/25/2019 3:14:24 PM IST

ICC World Cup Live Score , IND vs NZ, Cricket Live Score: India and New Zealand look to ironing out the glitches before the World Cup begins.

IND vs NZ Live Score: Virat Kohli's men are second behind England in the ODI rankings. © AFP

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India will take on New Zealand in their first World Cup 2019 warm-up match at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. While India have two World Cup titles to their name, New Zealand are yet to clinch their maiden title in the 50-over ICC mega event. Ahead of India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa on June 5, Virat Kohli and his team are in a desperate hunt for a suitable number four batsman, mostly among those that haven't been tested for the slot. KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav remain to be top contenders for the number four slot. Dubbed the most challenging World Cup ever owing to a format that is a throwback to the 1992 edition, Virat Kohli's team still arrived at the United Kingdom confident of adding to its two titles in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) showpiece event. India won the tournament in 1983 and 2011. Kohli's men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match Live Score Updates, India vs New Zealand, Straight from Kennington Oval, London

  • 15:14 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Virat Kohli walks down the crease and plays it through cover for a wonderful four. Pure class and timing. Southee also knows that the delivery was not that bad.
  • 15:12 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Trent Boult has bowled a brilliant over. He conceded just one run and dismissed Rohit Sharma.
  • 15:09 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Trent Boult has hit Rohit Sharma in front of the wickets and umpire Kumar Dhramasena has given him out and he has gone for a review. The replay suggests it would have just clicked the stumps. Rohit has to depart. Skipper Virat Kohli walks into bat.
  • 15:06 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Tim Southee bowls that one down leg and Rohit Sharma played it with soft hands behind square for a single.
  • 15:00 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Shikahr Dhawan and Rohit Sharma walk in to bat for India and Tim Southee has the ball for New Zealand.
  • 14:59 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Breet Lee in his pitch report says conditions are overcast, the pitch has good covering of green grass and will assist the bowlers.
  • 14:43 (IST)May 25, 2019
  • 14:40 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar will not feature in today's game. 
  • 14:32 (IST)May 25, 2019
    India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat against New Zealand.
  • 14:31 (IST)May 25, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of warmup match between India and New Zealand ahead of World Cup 2019 which will start from May 30.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
