Actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday schooled a netizen for asking her a distasteful question during an interaction session on social media platform X. The user asked in jest if the reason behind cricketer Glenn Maxwell's poor performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 during his return season for Punjab Kings (PBKS) was because of the fact that "he and the actress did not marry. The query did not go down well with Zinta as in response she urged the netizen to "give her respect and stop with the gender bias". "Mam Maxwell ki aapse shadi ni Hui isiliye vo aapko team se accha ni khelta tha?" the user posted.

Giving a befitting response to the user, Zinta on X wrote, "Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket".

Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I'm sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you… https://t.co/cBX4SbqAwS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

She added, "I'm sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you are trying to say because if you really understand what you're trying to say, it's not pretty ! I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with the gender bias. Thank you."

Speaking of Preity's IPL team PBKS, they are currently one of the strongest IPL units, at third spot in the points table with seven wins, three losses and a no result, giving them 15 points.

With the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh (487 runs in 12 matches with five fifties) and Priyansh Arya (417 runs in 12 matches with a century and two fifties) firing well in the powerplay and skipper Shreyas Iyer (405 runs in 12 matches with four fifties) performing brilliantly as a batter and captain with his remarkable fielding, bowling strategies, PBKS has turned into a team to watch out for.

PBKS will be resuming their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur from May 18 onwards.