29.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, de Kock pulls it towards mid-wicket and gets a single to keep the strike.
Live Score
29.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a length, Kane looks to cut but gets an inside edge which goes down the fine leg region. De Kock himself runs behind the ball and pulls it back before the ropes. Two runs taken.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Very unlike Williamson this. Good length ball slower in pace. It is outside off, Williamson goes for the big heave but misses.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson pushes it to the man at mid off.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Good fielding. Once again it is Aiden Markram. Good length ball outside off, Williamson cuts it but Markram at point dives to his left and stops it from going past him.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Neesham flicks it to fine leg and gets a single. Andile struggling to get his line right here.
29.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Has to reload that one again. It is bowled down the leg side, Neesham looks to flick but misses and it has been wided.
Andile Phehlukwayo back into the attack. 3-0-19-1 so far his figures.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, coming in a long way, Kane looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
28.5 overs (2 Runs) This time Rabada ends up giving some room to Williamson, it is a length delivery towards off, Williamson cuts it in the gap towards cover point and grabs a pair.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off this time to Williamson and he defends it towards the point fielder.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a run.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery again this time on middle and off, Neesham fends it towards the fielder at point and it's a dot.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery onto the off pole, Williamson works it towards mid wicket and grabs a quick single.
Kagiso Rabada called back into the attack. 5-0-19-1 so far.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and off, worked through mid on for one more. HALF CENTURY FOR WILLIAMSON. His 39th in ODIs. The accumulator.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Full and thrown outside off, driven through the covers for a run.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Drives it towards mid off.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAP! Full and outside off, Neesham gets down and mows the slog sweep over mid-wicket! One bounce into the fence. 129 more needed from 131 balls now. The stand moves to 33 from 54 balls.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) Once again a slower one on off, Williamson whips it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kane pushes it to man at mid on.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball once again outside off, Neesham guides it down to third man and gets a single.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Finally a run off Ngidi's bowling for Williamson. Slower ball on off, Kane tucks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson drives it straight to mid off. 8th dot on the trot for Williamson from Ngidi's bowling.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball coming in with the angle, Williamson defends it with a straight bat.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Tahir goes flat again and this time a bit outside off, Neesham blocks it on the leg side.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, pitching in the foothole, Neesham looks to play the slog sweep but misses. The ball lands on the rough, spins in, beats the inside edge and goes through to the keeper.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and onto the leg stump, Williamson punches it past mid on for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, swept straight to short fine leg.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven through the covers where the fielder dives to his left to make a terrific stop.
25.1 overs (1 Run) A slight confusion but batsmen ended up taking a quick single, Tahir bowls full and outside off which is worked towards point.