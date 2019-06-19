14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! HIT WICKET! This is funny and unlucky. Depends who you support. Phehlukwayo bangs it in short on the body, the ball keeps big on Guptill. He looks to pull but turns 360 degree while doing so. The ball goes through mid-wicket but hang on a minute, Guptill is walking back. What's happened? The South Africa players are celebrating and Martin is walking back with a smirk on his face. Well, replay shows after Guptill turned 360 degree his back foot slipped and hit the leg pole dislodging the bails. How unlucky is he? These zing bails sometimes do not come off even after a bowler bowls at 140 but sometime a slip is enough.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Williamson punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Kane flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a double.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back to back boundaries now! Short on the body, Williamson pulls it down the fine leg region and gets an easy boundary.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class, just pure class! Slightly overpitched on off, Williamson gets on his front foot and drives it with elegance through covers for a boundary. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Williamson pushes it to mid on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Guptill cuts it straight to backward point. Just 3 off the over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, MG defends it.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Poor from Rabada. Good length ball on off, Guptill drives it to the right of sweeper cover. Rabada there misfields allowing them to take the second. South Africa cannot afford to give such free runs as every run matters while defending a small total.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Guptill drives it to cover.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Williamson milks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Williamson initially looks to tap it down to third man but then withdraws from his shot.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Martin defends it to see off the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Guptill punches it to the man at cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, MG defends it off the front foot.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not at all where Guptill wanted to play it but gets the desired result. Good length ball on off, Martin looks to play the off drive but gets a big inside edge and the ball goes through mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Guptill strokes it to the right of point. Markram there moves to that side swiftly and stops the ball.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Williamson strokes it to deep point and gets a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding from Rassie van der Dussen. Good length ball outside off, Guptill pulls it hard wide of deep mid-wicket. Rassie at deep mid-wicket runs to his left and stops the ball from going to the fence with a dive. He saves two runs for his side.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the four with an easy single down to third man. Smart and sensible batting this.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic Williamson! No power, just pure timing. Length ball on off, Williamson just elegantly strokes it through mid off and gets a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Morris hits the deck hard on middle, it moves away after pitching. Williamson looks to defend but gets a leading edge which falls short of the point fielder.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson punches it to mid off.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Guptill pushes it to mid off. 3 runs off Phehlukwayo's first.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Williamson plays a good looking cover drive towards the sweeper cover for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Guptill milks it down to third man and rotates the strike.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Williamson runs it down to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Phehlukwayo starts with a good length ball on off, Williamson punches it but finds the man at cover.