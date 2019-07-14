 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Final, Lord's, London, Jul 14, 2019
New Zealand NZ
VS
ENG England
Match yet to begin

New Zealand vs England Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Rain In London

Updated:14 July 2019 14:27 IST
New Zealand vs England final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England had thumped New Zealand by 119 runs in the league stage match.

New Zealand vs England Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Rain In London
New Zealand vs England final Live Score: New Zealand and England eye maiden World Cup glory. © Twitter

Favourites England will take on odds-defying New Zealand as both teams search for their maiden World Cup glory in the title clash of the World Cup 2019 at the Lord's in London on Sunday. It took the World Cup 2019 hosts 27 years to reach the final of the marquee tournament and they would known there's no better chance then winning the title in front of their home fans and familiar conditions. For New Zealand, who have shown they can defy odds, it will be another test of nerves and character after registering a morale boosting win over 2011 World Champions India in the semi-final. According to ICC, the weather on Sunday is expected to be dry, with low clouds gradually clearing to give some sunny spells in afternoon and evening. A full game can be expected in the final with dark clouds predicted to stay away from the iconic Lord's. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Final Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs England final, Straight from Lord's, London.
 

  • 14:26 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Toss delayed!

    The toss has been delayed by 15 minutes and the match will now begin at 3.15 pm IST.
  • 14:18 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    New tactics for final!

    Is Jofra Archer thinking of deceiving the New Zealand batsmen with this change-up?
  • 14:12 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Magnificent Roy!

    England opener Jason Roy has been remained magnificent throughout the World Cup. 
  • 14:09 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    England openers on top!

    England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are on top in World Cup 2019. England must be expecting one more solid performance from them.
  • 14:04 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Who will it be?

    Top teams, big clash!
  • 14:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Big game!

    Both New Zealand and England have never won any World Cup. They are eyeing maiden World Cup glory.
  • 13:56 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Steve Waugh speaks!

    Former Australia captain Steve Waugh sharing some memories of World Cup. 
  • 13:54 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Rain scare?

    There were light showers in London before the toss of New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. However, the skies are clear now. 

  • 13:52 (IST)Jul 14, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of New Zealand vs England final in World Cup 2019. 
    Now Trending

