New Zealand vs England Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Rain In London
New Zealand vs England final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: England had thumped New Zealand by 119 runs in the league stage match.
Favourites England will take on odds-defying New Zealand as both teams search for their maiden World Cup glory in the title clash of the World Cup 2019 at the Lord's in London on Sunday. It took the World Cup 2019 hosts 27 years to reach the final of the marquee tournament and they would known there's no better chance then winning the title in front of their home fans and familiar conditions. For New Zealand, who have shown they can defy odds, it will be another test of nerves and character after registering a morale boosting win over 2011 World Champions India in the semi-final. According to ICC, the weather on Sunday is expected to be dry, with low clouds gradually clearing to give some sunny spells in afternoon and evening. A full game can be expected in the final with dark clouds predicted to stay away from the iconic Lord's. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Final Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs England final, Straight from Lord's, London.
- 14:26 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Toss delayed!The toss has been delayed by 15 minutes and the match will now begin at 3.15 pm IST.
UPDATE: Overnight rain means toss will be delayed to 10.15am. Play will start at 10.45am.#WeAreEngland | #CWC19 | #BackTheBlackCaps— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
- 14:18 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
New tactics for final!Is Jofra Archer thinking of deceiving the New Zealand batsmen with this change-up?
Jofra Archer mad skills - Part 1 👇— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Watch him bowling with his left #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/1ItgoUg0iF
- 14:12 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Magnificent Roy!England opener Jason Roy has been remained magnificent throughout the World Cup.
7 innings | 426 runs | 1 century | 4 fifties— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
A run-hungry opener on prowl #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/PTfoTSa02j
- 14:09 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
England openers on top!England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are on top in World Cup 2019. England must be expecting one more solid performance from them.
128 v 🇧🇩— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
160 v 🇮🇳
123 v 🇳🇿
124 v 🇦🇺
How good have these two been pic.twitter.com/5IJBwpwZAf
- 14:04 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Who will it be?Top teams, big clash!
Two deserving teams. One World Champion. Who will it be?#BackTheBlackCaps | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/9PNLXZTefQ— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
- 14:00 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Big game!Both New Zealand and England have never won any World Cup. They are eyeing maiden World Cup glory.
#BackTheBlackCaps or #WeAreEngland - Who are you supporting in the #CWC19 final today?pic.twitter.com/wvU2Hfd4NP— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
- 13:56 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Steve Waugh speaks!Former Australia captain Steve Waugh sharing some memories of World Cup.
hours to go until the #CWC19 final!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
World Cup winning captain Steve Waugh shares memories of the big occasion. pic.twitter.com/Gr0LELSbpQ
- 13:54 (IST)Jul 14, 2019
Rain scare?There were light showers in London before the toss of New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. However, the skies are clear now.
We had a spot of rain in the morning, but the skies have cleared up now— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Here's hoping we don't need these for the rest of the day! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/A1QmNt0OCA