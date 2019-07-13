New Zealand and England will vie for their first title in World Cup 2019 final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Weather has played a major role in the World Cup 2019 but fortunately the final clash is expected to be a full game. According to AccuWeather, no rain is predicted throughout the schedule of play in the New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 final. The sky over Lord's in London is expected to remain partly cloudy from 9 am to 9 pm IST.