New Zealand, who are one-win away from sealing the semi-final berth, will look to outclass already-qualified Australia in World Cup 2019 league stage match at the Lord's on Saturday. Currently, Australia are leading the list with 12 points in 7 matches while New Zealand are sitting at number 3 with 11 points in 7 outings, a point away from the semifinal berth.

New Zealand were the unbeaten side in World Cup 2019 before Pakistan thumped them by 6 wickets in Birmingham. The batting has been a major concern for New Zealand as the side is much dependent on skipper Kane Williamson. Their bowling attack, however, has been tremendous so far.

Australia, on the other hand, have shown their prowess with skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner leading the batting from the front.

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc has yet again got himself back in his fatal form while the inclusion of Jason Behrendorff has added more charm to their bowling line-up.

Australia, with all guns blazing, are expected to go with the same playing XI which played against England, against New Zealand. While, New Zealand may go for wicket-keeper batsman Henry Nicholls in place of under-performing Tom Latham.

Tom Latham has been in a poor form in World Cup 2019, averaging just 6.75 in 5 innings.

Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson