"All Geared Up": Team India Leaves For World Cup 2019. See Pictures

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team left for the World Cup 2019 , starting on May 30 in England and Wales, on Wednesday. MS Dhoni, who led India to their second World Cup title in 2011 , was spotted along with 14 others selected for the World Cup squad in official uniforms at the Mumbai airport. India will commence their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5. However, Virat Kohli's men will play two warm-up matches before the ICC mega event -- against New Zealand at Kennington Oval on Saturday and Bangladesh in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of India players before the flight to England. "Jet set to go," the BCCI captioned the pictures.

Dhoni, Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen in the seen in the airport pictures shared by the BCCI.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posed for a photograph with Kuldeep Yadav and Jadhav, who was declared fir for the 50-over extravaganza on Sunday. "Jet set World Cup," Rohit captioned the picture.

Jet set World Cup pic.twitter.com/K6FNvxxmbs — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 21, 2019

Jadhav had hurt his left shoulder while fielding for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The injury saw him being ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2019, which came as a precautionary measure from the BCCI.

Bowlers Bumrah, Chahal and Pandya also expressed confidence ahead of a tough English challenge.

"On the go. England, we're coming #cwc19," Pandya tweeted.

Bumrah joined in saying: "All geared up for the #CWC19. Off we go."

"Off to England," said Chahal.

"It is the most challenging World Cup, any team can upset any any team. Team will have to adapt very quickly," Kohli said at the press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kohli has played in two editions of the World Cup, though it will be the first time that he will be leading the team.