World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Fan's Mother Imitating His Bowling Action - Watch

Updated: 13 July 2019 19:18 IST

Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked bowler in ICC ODI rankings, ended his World Cup 2019 campaign with 18 wickets from nine matches.

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Fan
A fan shared a video in which her mother has almost perfected Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. © Screengrab @Jaspritbumrah93

Jasprit Bumrah's pace, accuracy and impeccable death-bowling skills have earned him a lot of praise from fans and cricket experts around the world. Since making his India debut in 2016, Bumrah's unorthodox action and natural pace, which he generates with a short run-up, have baffled many. Bumrah's action, which was frowned upon in his initial days, is so unique that fans have been trying to copy it ever since he made his international debut. Recently, a fan shared a video in which her mother has almost perfected Bumrah's unique action and the Indian pace spearhead appreciated the effort. 

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen imitating Bumrah's hop, skip and jump bowling action.

"Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up," read the fan's tweet.

Bumrah watched the video and was polite enough to reply. 

"This made my day," Bumrah replied.

India were knocked out of the tournament after losing by 18 runs to New Zealand in semi-final. 

Bumrah shared the team's disappointment and tweeted a heartfelt message for the team, support staff, families that travelled and to all the fans who had made the tournament special.

"A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!" Bumrah tweeted.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox action and natural pace have baffled many
  • Jasprit Bumrah is the top-ranked bowler in ICC ODI rankings
  • Bumrah ended his World Cup campaign with 18 wickets from 9 matches
