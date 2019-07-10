 
Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional bowling style has been in focus right from the time he started playing for India.

Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional bowling style makes it hard for batsmen of any stature to decipher him in a hurry. As much as Jasprit Bumrah's pace and variation is hard to be picked by any batsmen, it also a fascinating sight to witness his slinging bowling action. So much so that even India skipper Virat Kohli tried to imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling style during a practice session in the World Cup 2019. The video of the same is doing rounds on Twitter. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted the video, with a caption which said, "Imitation from the captain is the best form of flattery".

Bumrah has picked 18 wickets in the World Cup 2019. His best bowling figures of 4/55 came against Bangladesh in Birmingham. He is third on the highest wicket-takers' list in the World Cup 2019 after Mitchell Starc and Mustafizur Rahman.

Bumrah picked up a wicket in the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final in Manchester.

The 25-year-old has featured in 57 ODIs for India, picking 102 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 5/27.

He has also been India's pace spearhead in the World Cup 2019, ahead of his fellow pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

After the World Cup 2019, India are slated to take on the West Indies in Twenty20 International (T20I), ODI and Test series from August 3 to September 3, 2019.

