India and New Zealand will face off in a battle for top honours on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table when they meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday. New Zealand have won all their three matches and sit on top of the Points Table with six points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.163. India, on the other hand, have won two matches and have four points and have an NRR of +0.539. The Indian fans will be in full attendance when the two sides meet next, as has been a norm with most recent World Cup tournaments, and as always, it will be a virtual home match for the Indian team.