World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 12 June 2019 17:34 IST

India take on New Zealand in their 3rd World Cup 2019 league encounter, with both teams having won their engagements so far.

India lost to New Zealand in the warm-up match at the Oval © AFP

India and New Zealand will face off in a battle for top honours on the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table when they meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday. New Zealand have won all their three matches and sit on top of the Points Table with six points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.163. India, on the other hand, have won two matches and have four points and have an NRR of +0.539. The Indian fans will be in full attendance when the two sides meet next, as has been a norm with most recent World Cup tournaments, and as always, it will be a virtual home match for the Indian team.

Match details:

India vs New Zealand

When: June 13, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Stadium: Trent Bridge

India and New Zealand have met seven times in World Cup matches and New Zealand enjoy 4-3 edge, something that India would like to erase when the two sides meet in front of the packed stands.

Comments
Highlights
  • India will face New Zealand at Nottingham in their third game
  • Both the teams are unbeaten so far in the World Cup
  • New Zealand sit on top of the points table with three wins
